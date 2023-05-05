Wabash Named One of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters” by Newsweek

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it was recognized among Newsweek’s list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2023.”



Wabash was awarded four out of five stars on its score and is the only trailer or truck body manufacturer to be recognized. It is one of seven Indiana-based companies to make the list.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters,” said Kristin Glazner, senior vice president, general counsel and chief human resources officer. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment for our employees, especially those just starting their careers. We believe that investing in our people not only benefits them personally, but also drives the success of Wabash as a whole. This recognition validates our efforts and inspires us to continue creating a positive workplace culture that empowers our employees to grow and thrive in their careers.”

As part of the company’s commitment to learning, Wabash offers a variety of development opportunities for employees, including welding and skills training courses, self-directed learning modules and targeted development programs through external partnerships, all at no cost to employees.

Wabash employees have on-demand access to thousands of courses through the company’s customizable Learning Management System — Wabash U — which offers self-directed and instructor-led online coursework on a variety of professional development topics. In addition, targeted learning and development opportunities are created through external partnerships, including special development programs for front-line leaders.

For employees interested in pursuing a degree program or certification at an accredited college or university, Wabash offers the Accelerator tuition reimbursement program. The Accelerator program not only eases the financial burden of certifications and undergraduate and graduate degree studies, it also connects employees with a personal education advisor to guide them through the selection process to ensure they find the right program for their needs. Their assigned advisor remains connected to the employee throughout the learning experience to help ensure individual success.

To underscore its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, Wabash offers an Emerging Leaders Development Program (ELDP) that aims to cultivate a sense of community and belonging among new college graduates. This program is tailored to their needs and interests, allowing them to gain exposure to various roles within their respective fields and facilitating their career growth. Through ELDP, Wabash aims to provide its emerging leaders with the resources and support they need to thrive in their careers and feel valued as members of the team.

Finally, for aspiring professionals looking to enter the workforce, Wabash provides an immersive summer internship program that offers valuable work experiences and networking opportunities. In fact, the company will welcome 28 college interns to its Indiana, Arkansas and Kentucky operations this month.

Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Job Starters” list by conducting a large employer survey with respondents who have working-experience of five years or less, working in the U.S. for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The study collected over 146,000 reviews of companies in total based on criteria such as company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

“Our America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters ranking highlights the companies that care about providing a positive working environment and career progression,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's global editor in chief. “Congratulations to everyone at Wabash for earning this recognition.”

Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters list is available at newsweek.com/rankings.

To explore career opportunities at Wabash, visit onewabash.com/careers.

