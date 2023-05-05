Homes England appoints Stantec to Development and Regeneration Technical Services Framework

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, NEW YORK and LONDON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN



Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been appointed to Homes England’s Development and Regeneration Technical Services (DaRTS) Framework. The firm now provides its entire range of interdisciplinary services for the Government’s housing and regeneration agency within the framework’s first Lot.

DaRTS is a national framework agreement of multidisciplinary professional and technical service providers for Homes England’s projects over the next four years. Those appointed will have the opportunity to work on a range of schemes helping to accelerate housebuilding and address the current housing shortfall in England.

Stantec’s appointment to the framework comes on the back of years of success working with Homes England on residential projects and helping support the creation of sustainable, resilient communities across the country. The Company will build on this over the next four years, drawing from its extensive network of locations in England and its global expertise to support Homes England in addressing the growing need for new housing.

In 2022, Stantec acquired Barton Willmore, a leading planning and development consultancy. The firm’s combined expertise contributed to the preparation of the bid for Homes England. This showcased Stantec’s expanded offering, interdisciplinary capabilities, and ability to boost levels of social value and sustainability on projects.

Stantec’s resources will support the agency’s expanded remit, which covers regeneration as well as the Levelling Up agenda. Levelling Up is the UK Government’s drive to improve services, facilities, and infrastructure, with the aim of generating growth and spreading prosperity to all parts of the country.

In addition to being appointed as a non-mandatory services provider on DaRTS, Stantec is now eligible to be one of Homes England’s directly appointed suppliers for projects until the Framework’s end in 2027.

Commenting on Stantec’s appointment Susan Emmett, the company’s director of client accounts and growth for the UK Community Development Team, said: “We’ve worked with Homes England for more than 12 years, helping accelerate the delivery of responsible, resilient housing across the country.

“This is a fantastic win for our teams, and we’re excited to demonstrate how our newly evolved Community Development offering is perfectly positioned to address the country’s current and future housing challenges. Many local authorities across the country have already benefited from our unique and people-driven approach to projects, and we’re looking forward to forging new relationships as part of this framework.”

Ron Henry, Stantec director of growth and integration, UK Community Development, added: “Supporting liveability and protecting people’s health, happiness and wellbeing will be put at the heart of any projects we work on as part of this framework. Whether that’s by encouraging active travel, creating safer streets, protecting blue and green spaces, supporting biodiversity or by being more environmentally responsible, we must always think about our long-term impact.

“With the recently acquired skills from Barton Willmore, Stantec’s community development offering has never been stronger in the UK. This appointment has come at the perfect time for those looking for technical and creative expertise as well as exceptional, forward-thinking plans.”

For more information about Stantec and its range of interdisciplinary services, visit www.stantec.com/uk.

