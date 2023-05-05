Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size to Reach $ 484.25 Million by 2032 : Rising Demand for Infant Formula

Reports And Data

Rising Demand for Human Milk Oligosaccharides Driven by Infant Nutrition Benefits and Development of Alternative Sources.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size was USD 143.16 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 484.25 Million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market has been growing rapidly, with a market size of USD 143.16 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 484.25 Million in 2032. This translates to a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for infant formula. Additionally, there is growing awareness about the benefits of human milk oligosaccharides in infant nutrition, which has contributed to the market's growth.

HMOs are complex sugars found in human breast milk that are not digestible by infants. However, they play a crucial role in developing an infant's immune system and gut health. The high cost and limited availability of human milk oligosaccharides have led to the development of alternative sources such as cow's milk and yeast-based human milk oligosaccharides, which are gaining popularity due to their comparable efficacy and lower cost.

The benefits of HMOs include improving the immune system and gut health of infants, and reducing the risk of infections, allergies, and other diseases. This has led to the inclusion of human milk oligosaccharides in various infant formula products, which is driving the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the rising demand for HMOs has increased the utilization of various nutritional products used as food or dietary supplements.

HMOs act as prebiotics in the human body and help to maintain gut health. They promote bacterial growth, especially bifidobacteria genus, in the gut, which helps to improve metabolic activity. The antimicrobial protection and prebiotic functions of HMOs allow them to be used in various food products, including pharmaceutical and medicinal food, and infant formulas. Furthermore, the functional benefits of these products have created a huge demand for biosynthetic production of HMOs for use as additives in infant formulas and other dietary products. HMO molecules can be produced chemically, through fermentation, or through enzymatic synthesis.

Key Players covered in this report are

NV, ELICITYL SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Glycom A/S, Abbott, ZuChem Inc., Glycosyn, Inc., Dextra Laboratories, DuPont (Nutrition & Biosciences), and FrieslandCampina.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rise in number of middle-class families and working women is one of the key drivers of market revenue growth. New research suggests that health advantages of HMOs may be extended to people of all ages, tying in nicely with consumers' growing interest in probiotics or good bacteria that may help keep the human body healthy.

By type, neutral segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Human milk oligosaccharides serve as prebiotics to encourage growth of good gut bacteria, as receptor analogues to inhibit pathogen binding, and as compounds that enhance postnatal brain development, among other things. The inclusion of HMO in functional foods and beverages has several advantages, including encouraging growth of beneficial microorganisms. It reduces the number of harmful germs including campylobacter, listeria, and salmonella.

Acidic HMO, in addition to neutral HMO, plays an important role as antimicrobial and antiviral agents. They protect infections in breastfed infants by blocking bacterial and viral cellular pathogens and toxins from infecting them directly by imitating cell entrance receptors. The initial ways by which HMOs may exercise their anti-infective characteristics are by imitating viral receptors to limit virus attachment to host cells or blocking virus entrance into the cell structure, as well as intracellularly by suppressing viral reproduction.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fucosyllactose

Sialyllactose

Lacto-N-Tetraose

Lacto-N-Neotetraose

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Functional Food & Beverages

Infant Formula

Food Supplements

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Drug Store or Pharmacy

Mass Merchandiser

Departmental Stores

Mono-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

