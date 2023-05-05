Arthroscopy Devices Market: Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques Drive Demand for Advanced Imaging and Diagnosis Tools

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat problems in joints, such as the knee, shoulder, hip, and ankle. Arthroscopy devices are specialized tools used during the procedure to visualize, diagnose, and treat joint conditions. These devices are designed to be minimally invasive, which means they cause less damage to the surrounding tissue and result in faster recovery times.

The arthroscopy devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells these specialized tools to healthcare providers. This market includes a wide range of products, including arthroscopes (small cameras used to view the inside of the joint), shavers (tools used to remove damaged tissue), and implants (such as screws and anchors used to repair the joint).

The demand for arthroscopy devices is driven by the growing prevalence of joint injuries and diseases, an aging population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. The market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share.

As per the report, the global arthroscopy devices industry was accounted for $18.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $41.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Impact of Covid-19 on Arthroscopy Devices Market-

Lockdown in several countries across the world gave way to distorted supply chain and slanted manufacturing activities, which in turn, impacted the global arthroscopy devices market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already started recovering and is expected to get back on track soon.

The arthroscopy devices market can be segmented based on various factors such as type of device, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the type of device, the market can be segmented into arthroscopes, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, power shavers, drills, and others.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, and others.

Based on end-users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and orthopedic clinics.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

These segments provide a framework for understanding the arthroscopy devices market and help in identifying key trends and opportunities in the industry.

Several factors can impact the arthroscopy devices market, including:

Growing prevalence of joint injuries and diseases: The rising incidence of joint injuries and diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is driving the demand for arthroscopy devices.

Advancements in technology: The development of advanced imaging technologies, such as 3D imaging and high-definition cameras, has led to the introduction of more advanced arthroscopy devices that offer improved visualization and diagnostic capabilities.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries: Arthroscopy procedures are minimally invasive and result in less pain, scarring, and shorter hospital stays, leading to an increase in demand for these procedures.

Aging population: The increasing number of elderly people is a major factor driving the growth of the arthroscopy devices market, as they are more prone to joint injuries and diseases.

Reimbursement policies: Favorable reimbursement policies for arthroscopy procedures and devices by government and private health insurance providers can increase the adoption of these devices and procedures.

Competition among key players: The arthroscopy devices market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share through product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Economic factors: Economic fluctuations and uncertainties can impact the demand for arthroscopy devices, as healthcare spending may be affected by changes in the economy and healthcare policies.

The arthroscopy devices market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. Here are ten of the key players in the market:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies (a Johnson & Johnson company)

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corporation

