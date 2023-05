Automatic Dog Feeder Market Exceed to Reach $998.7 Billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

New dog feeding products such as smart automatic dog feeders are being introduced in the automatic dog feeder industry and are likely to shape the automatic dog feeder market in the coming years

Automatic dog feeder helps the owners to feed their hungry dogs on time. In addition, this machine can be a traditional or a smart one, both are efficient in dispensing food into the bowl when detected empty, which keeps the dog healthy owing to the proper feeding even in the absence of the dog owner.

Growth in working population is a leading reason for high rise in demand for automatic dog feeders in the market. There is a growing awareness regarding the proper feeding of the pet is equally essential, which is increasing with the increasing of pet humanization. According to the U.S. bureau of labor statistics there are 147.7 million of people which comes under working forces and are aged 16 years and over, where the 46.8% is the share of women working as the work force. Thus, growth of working population including both men and women has led to the shortage of care taker at home for pets. Therefore, the demand for smart gadgets or devices is rising, which can bring ease in the regular fast life, thus propelling the automatic dog feeder market.

Key Finding of this Report :

By type, the programmable dog feeder leads in terms of market share and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By nature, traditional dog feeders leads in terms of market share; however, the smart dog feeders are predicted to witness the highest growth.

By distribution channel, offline channels are the preferred mode of purchase for dog feeders; nevertheless online channels are gaining high popularity, especially in developed countries.

By region, North America leads in terms of market share; however, Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide high opportunities for market growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market

The report segments the global automatic dog feeder market on the basis of type, distribution channel, nature, and region.

Based on type, the programmable dog feeder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report has also covered the gravity dog feeder segment.

Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

