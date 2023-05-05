InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Nextech3D.AI’s Launch of Breakthrough Generative AI Technology that Facilitates the Generation of 3D Materials from Text Prompts

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech3D.AI, formerly Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier to major e-commerce retailers, has launched breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the eCommerce industry, where it already includes Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Kohl’s among its clients.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company along with video comments from Nextech AR’s CEO, Evan Gappelberg. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Nextech” in the search box.

As Amazon CTO Werner Vogel recently stated, 3D will soon be as pervasive as video.

In the text-to-3D Material Pipeline, users can input a text prompt into the AI generator, and the system creates multiple image variations of that prompt, which are layered with texture maps to create a 3D material. Users also have the power to edit the image by further providing descriptive words to the AI generator, providing a high degree of customization, thereby allowing users to create unique and tailored textures for their 3D models.

The company recently announced that it has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for Toggle3D.ai., the company’s AR enhanced standalone web application which enables product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals and eCommerce site owners to create, customize and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences without any technical or 3D design knowledge required.

The company has a proven track record of developing or acquiring what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spinning them out as stand-alone public companies, retaining a significant number of shares, while distributing a percentage of the company to existing shareholders.

Nextech has been a favorite with investors, particularly following the highly successful spinoff of ARway in late October. With ARway currently trading at $0.79, Nextech’s holdings of 13 million shares are contributing about $10.3 million to Nextech’s market capitalization.

The shares are trading at $0.58. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.NextechAR.com . Investor Relations is handled by Lindsay Betts, who can be reached at 866-274-8493 Ext 7201 or by email at investor.relations@nextechar.com .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Nextech AR Solutions has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

