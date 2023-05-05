Cell Organ and Preservation Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 567.31 Million by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.3%

insightSLICE Cell Organ and Preservation Market- insightSLICE

The cell organ and preservation market growing at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032. Increasing demand for organ transplantation procedures is driving the market growth.

The increasing investment in research & development activities related to cell and organ preservation techniques has resulted in the development of new & advanced preservation solutions and equipment” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cell Organ and Preservation Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as technique, application, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global cell organ and preservation market size was estimated to be US$ 280.43 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 567.31 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Cell organ and preservation refers to the techniques used to preserve cells and organs in a viable state for extended periods of time.

The preservation of cells and organs is necessary to maintain their structural and functional integrity, and to prevent damage or degradation that can occur during storage or transportation. These techniques involve the use of specialized preservation solutions and equipment, such as cryoprotectants, vitrification, hypothermic preservation, and perfusion preservation.

Cell organ and preservation techniques are used in a variety of applications, including organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery. Organ transplantation is the most common application of these techniques, as it involves the removal of organs from a donor and their transplantation into a recipient. In order to maintain the viability of the organ during the transplantation process, it must be preserved using specialized techniques.

Cell organ and preservation techniques are also used in regenerative medicine to preserve stem cells, which can be used to develop new tissues and organs. In drug discovery, these techniques are used to preserve cells for use in in vitro testing, allowing researchers to study the effects of new drugs on cells without the need for animal testing.

Growth driving factors of Global Cell Organ and Preservation Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for organ transplantation procedures:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disorders has increased the demand for organ transplantation procedures. Additionally, the aging population and advancements in medical technology have further contributed to the rising demand for organ transplantation.

Rise in research and development activities related to cell and organ preservation techniques:

The increasing investment in research and development activities related to cell and organ preservation techniques has resulted in the development of new and advanced preservation solutions and equipment. For instance, in 2020, researchers at the University of Minnesota developed a new method of preserving organs called supercooling, which involves freezing the organ to -4°C using an ice-free solution.

Increasing awareness about organ donation and transplantation:

The increasing awareness about organ donation and transplantation has resulted in a growing number of people willing to donate their organs, thereby increasing the availability of organs for transplantation procedures. Additionally, government initiatives and awareness campaigns have further contributed to the growing awareness about organ donation and transplantation. For instance, in the United States, the National Donate Life Month is observed every April to raise awareness about organ donation and transplantation.

The leading market segments of Global Cell Organ and Preservation Market

Based on technique, the hypothermic preservation segment is the largest in the global cell organ and preservation market. This technique involves the use of specialized preservation solutions to maintain the viability of organs or tissues at low temperatures, usually between 2°C to 8°C, without freezing them. This technique is commonly used for short-term storage of organs or tissues, such as during transportation or prior to transplantation.

The hypothermic preservation segment is larger than the cryopreservation segment due to its wider range of applications and lower cost. Hypothermic preservation can be used for various types of organs and tissues, including the heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys, while cryopreservation is mainly used for the storage of individual cells or tissues. Additionally, cryopreservation is a more complex and expensive technique compared to hypothermic preservation, which limits its adoption in certain settings.

While the cryopreservation segment is smaller, it is still an important technique for the long-term storage of individual cells or tissues for research and other medical purposes. The segment is expected to grow due to advancements in cryopreservation technology and the growing demand for regenerative medicine.

Geographically, North America is currently the largest market for cell organ and preservation, driven by increasing demand for organ transplantation and a growing number of research activities related to organ preservation. Europe is also a significant market due to a large aging population, leading to a higher incidence of chronic diseases and a growing demand for regenerative medicine. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing awareness about organ donation and transplantation, growing healthcare spending, and a large population that is prone to chronic diseases.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to see growth due to rising healthcare infrastructure investments and increasing adoption of organ transplantation procedures. Finally, South America is a smaller market, but expected to grow due to increasing awareness about the benefits of organ donation and transplantation, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing medical tourism industry.

The key players of the Global Cell Organ and Preservation Market are:

BioLife Solutions Inc. (USA), Chart Industries Inc. (USA), Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (USA), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA), Genzyme Corporation (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), Organ Recovery Systems Inc. (USA), Paragonix Technologies Inc. (USA), Preservation Solutions Inc. (USA), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA), TransMedics Inc. (USA) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technique:

• Hypothermic Preservation

• Cryopreservation

Based on Application:

• Organ Preservation

• Tissue Preservation

• Cell Preservation

Based on End-User:

• Hospitals and Transplant Centers

• Biobanks

• Research Laboratories

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

