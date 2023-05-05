Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market: Steady Growth Projected with a Promising CAGR

Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is a medical procedure that involves testing embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) for genetic abnormalities before they are implanted into the uterus. This procedure can help identify potential genetic disorders or chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo, allowing parents to make informed decisions about their reproductive options.

The preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market refers to the various products and services that are used to perform this procedure, including diagnostic tests, equipment, and laboratory services. It is a growing industry due to the increasing demand for fertility treatments and the rise in genetic disorders. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in genetic testing, increasing awareness about genetic disorders, and the growing number of IVF procedures being performed worldwide.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market was accounted for $81.52 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $217.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare expenditure across the globe.

However, as the number of Covid-19 patients have reduced, the companies that offer PGD reopened and established new methods of working post-pandemic.

The Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market can be segmented into several categories, including:

Testing Type: This segment includes different types of genetic testing that can be performed during the PGD process, such as FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization), PCR (polymerase chain reaction), aCGH (array comparative genomic hybridization), and NGS (next-generation sequencing).

Technology: This segment includes the equipment and tools used in the PGD process, such as microscopes, incubators, and genetic analyzers.

Application: This segment includes the various indications for which PGD can be used, such as identifying genetic disorders, identifying chromosomal abnormalities, and determining the sex of the embryo.

End User: This segment includes the different types of healthcare facilities that offer PGD services, such as fertility clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories.

Geography: This segment includes the different regions where PGD products and services are offered, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Several factors impact the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market, including:

Technological advancements in genetic testing: Advances in genetic testing technology have allowed for more accurate and efficient detection of genetic abnormalities in embryos, driving the growth of the PGD market.

Growing prevalence of genetic disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell disease, is leading to a rise in demand for PGD services.

Increasing demand for fertility treatments: As the number of people seeking fertility treatments, such as IVF, continues to rise, so does the demand for PGD services.

Rising awareness about genetic disorders: Increased awareness about the potential risks associated with genetic disorders is driving more people to seek PGD services to prevent the transmission of genetic diseases to their offspring.

Favorable reimbursement policies: Government and private insurance companies are providing reimbursement for PGD procedures, making it more affordable and accessible for patients.

Regulatory guidelines: Regulatory bodies are establishing guidelines for the safe and effective use of PGD services, creating a more standardized and consistent market.

The Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market has several key players, including:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Natera Inc.

Genea Limited

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Oxford Gene Technology Ltd.

Reprogenetics LLC.

