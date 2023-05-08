Cryptology at Consensus 2023, key highlights from one of the headline sponsors
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year Cryptology, a trusted CEX with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, was honored to be one of the headline sponsors of Consensus2023 in Austin, Texas, on 26–28 April. With their booth in a prime location, our representatives welcomed visitors from all over the globe. During the three-day event, with crypto’s best and brightest all in one place, Cryptology was able to connect with both new and old partners, including Hacken, CoinGecko, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Unlimint, several tokens already listed on their exchange, and a number others. The industry’s leading figures confronted some of the major challenges facing cryptocurrency and debated potential solutions to the market’s most pressing problems.
Prestigious and thought-provoking
Cryptology’s CMO, Dagmara Handzlik, shared her insights during the Grit Daily panel, discussing Real World Assets (RWA) and ‘How tokenization is moving beyond art collectibles to real-life applications’. Moderated by CoinTelegraph’s Turner Wright, this topical debate covered one of the key narratives shaping DeFi this year - RWA.
“From real estate to jewelry, the tokenization of real-world assets not only provides users with tangible benefits, access to fractional ownership and new investment opportunities but also has enormous potential to bring significant additional yields streams into crypto and decentralized finance,” says Dagmara Handzlik, CMO of Cryptology.
Solving some of crypto’s most pressing problems
With the community’s top names in attendance, this year’s Consensus was host to a variety of innovative ideas and challenging seminars. Caitlin Long and Erik Voorhees questioned crypto’s true purpose and whether the technology can still deliver on its initial promise to improve transparency and resilience. Yuga Labs’ CEO, Daniel Alegre, shared his plans for how Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and NFTs are primed to revolutionize web3 gaming. And Art Blocks’ founder and CEO, Erick Calderon, discussed the real cost of creating a blockchain and how Distributed Ledger Technology is transforming value, rights, and royalties.
About Consensus 2023
Since 2015, Consensus has been the world's largest and most influential event in the crypto calendar, gathering industry leaders from 112 countries. By bringing together experts from all corners of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 worlds, Consensus 2023 promises to be a call to action for the community where top developers, investors, founders, policymakers, brands, and businesses come together to tackle crypto's thorniest issues and find answers to the toughest questions posing the industry today.
About Cryptology
Cryptology.com
Cryptology has been in the crypto space since 2017, achieving a number of awards from highly respected organizations, including a 10/10 cybersecurity rating by CER (Crypto Exchange Ranking), 7/10 by CoinGecko, and has accrued hundreds of 5-star reviews from their customers on TrustPilot. The scope of Cryptology’s products caters to both newbies and pros, with the CryptologyGo mobile app promising to do the same.
