Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2031

Technology advancements like spray-drying and microencapsulation have made it possible to produce anhydrous milk fat with functional attributes

Rise in disposable income of people, surge in expenditure on high-quality food products, expansion of food and beverage industry” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in disposable income of people, surge in expenditure on high-quality food products, expansion of food and beverage industry, growth in consumer preference for western cuisine, rise in investments in the dairy sector drive the global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market. The anhydrous milk fat market size was valued at $3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Butter or 35%–45% cream, depending on the time of year, can be used to make anhydrous milk fat. Almost all the water and non-fat solids are eliminated throughout the production process using centrifuges. Since less water is present as a result, the product is simpler to preserve and store.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The major players analyzed for the global anhydrous milk fat industry are Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Asha Ram & Sons Pvt. Ltd, Lactalis Group, Interfood Holding BV, Vitusa Corp, Royal VIVBuisman, Polmlek Group, Gloria Argentina SA, United Global Agencies, and Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Asia Pacific to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global anhydrous milk fat market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because manufacturers of anhydrous milk fat have a lot of potential opportunities in the region. Anhydrous milk fat products from New Zealand are increasingly being exported to China and Australia, which is changing the market. However, the market in Europe is projected to witness a fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rising demand for clean label and sustainable milk and dairy products.

By distribution channel, the offline segment contributed the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global anhydrous milk fat market and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The anhydrous milk fat business is expanding as a result of the possibilities that specialty shops offer, including savings and the advantage of instant gratification. However, the online segment will showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

According to the anhydrous milk fat market analysis, the anhydrous milk fat market is segmented on the basis of nature, application, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Among these, the conventional segment occupied the major anhydrous milk fat market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the anhydrous milk fat market forecast period. Economic viability and a quick & simple manufacturing procedure compared to those of organic products are the main drivers propelling the conventional anhydrous milk fat market growth.

By application, the market is divided into the dairy, bakery, confectionery, and others. The dairy segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Along with bread and confectionery, dairy is the market's dominant application segment for anhydrous milk fat. In the dairy sector, anhydrous milk fat is widely used in the production of reconstituted milk and other dairy products such as whole milk, cheese, spreads, and ice cream.

