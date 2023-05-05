Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,063 in the last 365 days.

Monetary and financial statistics – March 2023

MACAU, May 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in March. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation dropped 1.2% whereas demand deposits rose 4.6%. M1 thus increased 2.9% from one month earlier.  Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 1.3%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 1.5% to MOP726.8 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 kept virtually stable while M2 rose 5.9%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.9%, 44.9%, 8.0% and 10.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 1.6% from the preceding month to MOP706.0 billion while non-resident deposits rose 3.4% to MOP299.2 billion.  On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 0.8% to MOP228.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,233.3 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.4%, 45.5%, 8.8% and 23.0% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector increased by 0.6% from a month ago to MOP569.8 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “manufacturing industries” and “construction and public works” grew at respective rates of 4.0% and 3.1% compared with a quarter ago, whereas “restaurants, hotels and similar” and “wholesale and retail trade” fell 3.8% and 1.8% respectively. On the other hand, external loans dropped 4.4% to MOP676.4 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector decreased by 2.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,246.1 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 17.9%, 42.0%, 16.2% and 21.7% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-March, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 61.2% at end-February to 61.0%.  Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 104.9% to 101.0%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 61.0% and 60.2% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 1.6% at end-February to 1.7%.

You just read:

Monetary and financial statistics – March 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more