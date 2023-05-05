The registration period for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes terminating next Friday

MACAU, May 5 - The online registration period for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end at 6:00pm on 12 May 2023 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

Starting from 9:00am on 17 April 2023, Macao residents can register online for the exchange of the mentioned banknotes via the Monetary Authority of Macao webpage. Up until now, the system functions properly and the registration process has been conducted smoothly. At designated branches of Bank of China and Banco Nacional Ultramarino, assistance is provided to the elderly for the online registration process.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).