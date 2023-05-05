No booking needed for Ecological Trail Garden of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and South China Medicinal Plants Garden and Wetland in Seac Pai Van starting from 8 May

MACAU, May 5 - In order to optimise the visitor experience of the Ecological Trail Garden of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and South China Medicinal Plants Garden and the Wetland in Seac Pai Van, the public may visit the above venues without bookings starting from 8 May, and the opening hours of the venues will be adjusted to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily starting from the same day.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will take appropriate crowd control measures according to the actual visitor flow and the safety situation at the venues. The public are requested to follow the instructions of the on-site personnel, abide by the rules of the venues, keep quiet and pay attention to their safety during the visit so as to avoid accidents and ecological impacts. For enquiries, they may call the Civic Service Hotline of IAM at 2833 7676.