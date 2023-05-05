Cake Pairings for our Favourite Members of the Royal Family, Ahead of The King’s Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III is fast approaching and is sure to be a celebration that we haven't seen since the late Queen's official crowning in 1953. With tens of millions likely to be watching on TV at home, along with the countless street parties and a nationwide bank holiday, many will be looking forward to enjoying the historical moment with a quintessentially British pairing - tea and cake.
With cake now on the mind, its only right that we ask perhaps the most important question of all – what cake matches the personality of the Royal Family members? To best answer this, the UK's largest independent online cake manufacturer, Sponge.co.uk, has revealed the perfect pairings, including King Charles and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales – and of course Prince Harry!
1. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – ginger and walnut carrot cake
Controversial no doubt, Prince Harry’s cake flavour pairing was perhaps the easiest to choose.
Harry’s personality best matches the ‘ginger and walnut carrot cake’. Not only due to his signature hair colour, but the flavour combinations in this cake are truly representative of the Duke of Sussex. Like the ginger and walnut carrot cake, Harry is undeniably a ‘fruity’ sponge with a tinge of spice at times. This one isn’t everyone’s favourite but nonetheless remains liked by many, perhaps those who prefer something a little different to the norm. You either love it or hate it!
2. Kate, Princess of Wales – Victoria Sponge
Often ranked as one of the most beloved and influential Royal family members, it seems only right that Kate be the ‘Victoria Sponge’ cake.
Classy, quintessentially British and universally popular – both the Victoria Sponge and the Princess of Wales would be warmly welcomed at any luncheon or afternoon tea.
3. William, Prince of Wales – chocolate and caramel
Our future King, whenever that may be, Prince William best suits the chocolate and caramel cake. Simply put, the two are similar in that they are smooth, soft and most importantly – reliable for any occasion.
4. Sarah, Duchess of York – Nutella cake
The Duchess of York, aka ‘Fergie’ is quite a character. A controversial Royal no doubt, she does however remain popular and continues to appear in various Royal events.
Like the Nutella cake, Fergie is a bit nutty and not necessarily everyone’s first choice, but anyone who has experienced meeting her will love her nonetheless. Once given a chance, both the Nutella cake and Fergie will prove a welcomed, unique choice.
5. Anne, Princess Royal – lemon drizzle
Who could dare leave out Princess Anne! After having carried out over 20,000 engagements since turning 18, Anne’s incredible (and at times outspoken) personality is well known to many who have had the chance to converse with her over the years.
Anne’s personality reflects that of the lemon drizzle - zingy, sharp, and her conversations juicy – in keeping with her quick wit and unique sense of humour. Lemon drizzle, like the Princess Royal, is quite a traditional choice for many – a choice nobody would seemingly regret.
6. Prince George of Wales – rainbow cake
Prince George, the eldest of William and Kate’s children, has to be a rainbow cake. A rainbow cake is fun, innocent, admired by all and never receives a ‘frosty’ reception – no pun intended.
Perhaps more daringly – its bright, diverse colouring is perhaps representative of what the future of the Monarchy could look like. Following how his parents have championed and fought against various social inequalities and injustices, George represents a sign of hope and promise as the Monarchy continues to adapt in the post-modern world.
7. Camilla, Queen Consort – red velvet cake
The red velvet cake was the perfect choice for the Queen Consort. Red velvet is romantic, passionate and bright. The rich flavours and colouring of the red velvet cake can be likened to the way Camilla feels about her King.
8. King Charles III – kale and apple cake
As Charles is King, its only right we save the best until last. Some would have opted for the Victoria sponge given its overt ‘Britishness’, but we felt something a bit different, like the kale and apple cake, would help capture the King’s unique personality and his strong-willed political passions.
The kale and apple cake is bright green in colour. This showcases Charles never-ending support for greater sustainability and protecting the environment. Charles has championed greener living for years and The Princes Trust, among his other charitable efforts, is clear evidence of his continued will to protect the planet against global warming.
As expected, each Royal member has a completely different cake to match their unique personality. What cake would you match with each member of the Windsor’s? Are there any missed Royals here?
