Centrifugal Air Compressor Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: ELGi Equipments, Atlas Copco
Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Centrifugal Air Compressor Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Centrifugal Air Compressor market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ELGi Equipments Limited, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Atlas Copco, Sullair, Danfoss, Elliott Group (Ebara Corporation), Ingersoll-Rand plc, Baker Hughes Company, Kobelco Compressors America, Inc. (Kobe Steel), Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd., BOGE
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Centrifugal Air Compressor market to witness a CAGR of 11.91% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by India Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Breakdown by Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Energy, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare/Pharmaceutical, Textile, Construction, Others) by Type (Portable, Stationary) by Casing (Horizontally Split, Vertically Split) by Pressure Type (Low, Standard, High) by Power (. The Centrifugal Air Compressor market size is estimated to increase by USD 836.93 Million at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2457.41 Million.
Definition:
A centrifugal air compressor is a type of compressor that uses a rotating impeller to increase the speed and pressure of air or gas. The impeller accelerates the air or gas and then diffuses it, causing the pressure to increase.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Centrifugal Air Compressor Market: Portable, Stationary
Key Applications/end-users of Centrifugal Air Compressor Market: Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Energy, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare/Pharmaceutical, Textile, Construction, Others
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of centrifugal air compressors in the manufacturing, automotive, and oil & gas industries.
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective compressors in various industries.
Market Opportunities:
Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil offer significant growth opportunities for the centrifugal air compressor market.
ELGi Equipments Limited, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Atlas Copco, Sullair, Danfoss, Elliott Group (Ebara Corporation), Ingersoll-Rand plc, Baker Hughes Company, Kobelco Compressors America, Inc. (Kobe Steel), Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd., BOGE
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
