J&T International Signs Strategic Agreement with HeyTap Technology to Deepen Cooperation in Logistics Financial Services

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T International, a global provider of integrated logistics solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Shenzhen HeyTap Technology Corp., Ltd. ("HeyTap Technology") to jointly provide logistics financial services on the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair").

HeyTap Technology is the official partner of OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus among other brands. As part of the partnership, J&T International and HeyTap Technology will introduce an integrated solution of "Logistics + FinTech" that stretches across inclusive finance, digital ecosystem, and international business cooperation. The two parties will carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in various fields to provide value-added logistics financial services in a standardized and efficient manner, promoting inclusive finance in the cross-border logistics ecosystem to benefit upstream and downstream enterprises and accelerate the quality development of the industry.

Qin Fang, Head of J&T International Supply Chain, said: "As logistics technology and financial tools continue to advance, logistics finance has become an important area for enterprises to boost their growth potential and competitiveness. The partnership with HeyTap Technology showcases J&T International's commitment to further enhancing our overall competitiveness. J&T International is dedicated to reducing transaction costs and optimizing efficiency in cross-border logistics, providing better services for customers and enterprises around the world."

Ge Shen, General Manager of Industrial Finance at HeyTap Technology, said: "We are committed to promoting the integration of digital technology and real economy to deliver digital solutions for supply chain finance, improving the access to finance for more than 40,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) nationwide. The partnership with J&T International is a demonstration of our global expansion. By providing innovative financial solutions in cross-border logistics, HeyTap Technology seeks to build win-win cooperation with upstream and downstream enterprises to facilitate the development of the cross-border logistics industry."

As a leading international logistics service provider under J&T Express, J&T International has been integrating various resources since its inception to connect China to the rest of the world and provide all-encompassing cross-border logistics solutions including collection, international freight forwarding, clearance, warehousing and fulfillment services. Its products and services include B2C cross-border parcel, B2B freight forwarding service, and international warehousing and distribution. J&T International's self-owned terminal network spans 13 countries and regions in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, and has built overseas warehouses in 9 regions across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The signing of this strategic agreement will further expand and deepen the partnership between J&T International and HeyTap technology. Leveraging this opportunity, the two companies will consolidate complementary resources and strengths to build synergy for win-win cooperation. Going forward, J&T International will capitalize on existing global logistics resources in shaping an innovation-driven business model, constantly upgrade product portfolio to facilitate the development of cross-border logistics across the world and maximize value for more customers and partners.

About J&T International

J&T International is the international logistics arm of J&T Express. With J&T Express' abundant global logistics resources and strong business network, J&T International's services cover about 100 countries and regions around the world, including cross-border small parcels, international line-haul transportation, international warehousing solutions. Supporting multiple transportation methods including air, sea, and ground shipping, J&T International is committed to providing customized logistics solutions for all customers.

About HeyTap Digital Technology

HeyTap is a global leader in digital technology services. Our mission is to build powerful digital finance solutions, create shared success with ecosystem partners, and deliver secure finance and consumer services to global users. Using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, we are assembling a broad digital ecosystem rooted in openness and interconnectivity.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jt-international-signs-strategic-agreement-with-heytap-technology-to-deepen-cooperation-in-logistics-financial-services-301816887.html

SOURCE J&T Express