PayBito's Open API Enables Businesses to Accept Crypto Payments for Free on Their Website

PayBito's latest offering enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments for free on their website via Open API, making crypto transactions easy and secure.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global crypto exchange PayBito has launched a new crypto solution for businesses looking to accept crypto payments via an Open API integration. By providing a free and versatile payment processing solution that accepts cryptocurrencies, the US-based exchange aims to promote financial inclusivity and disrupt the existing financial landscape. With this offering, businesses can easily and securely accept crypto payments for free on their website.

How Does the Payment Processing Take Place?

The PayBito crypto payment processor utilizes the sharing of an invoice with the customer, who then pays the invoice at a locked-in exchange rate. PayBito then converts the payment into fiat currency and initiates the bank settlement on the following business day. PayBito's services are free to use, and the company has already helped thousands of businesses improve their payment processing experience.

The World's No. 1 White Label Crypto Exchange Provider:

PayBito has attained global recognition as the world's number one provider of white-label crypto exchange architecture. The platform's decision to offer groundbreaking crypto solutions for free attests to its mission of fostering collaboration, financial empowerment, and accelerating global crypto adoption. Being the pioneer of the crypto broker platform, the exchange is now pushing ahead with more innovative ideas.

PayBito provides traders with a user-friendly and efficient registration process, a cloud-based broker and exchange platform that can be accessed from any location, AI-based trading tools, multiple trading options, and improved security measures, unlike traditional trading platforms.

The blockchain-based crypto trading platform has recently introduced an instant crypto exchange solution that safeguards consumers' funds and data, with features such as anti-phishing, DDoS protection, GEO-targeting, 2FA, and DB encryption. The platform also includes advanced AI-based trading tools.

Standout Features of the PayBito's Free Crypto Payment Processor:

PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury states, "The latest Open API-based payments solution will enable businesses to easily integrate crypto payments in their websites, expanding their customer base and contributing to the growth of the digital economy, driving crypto adoption and financial inclusion."

Along with its innovative design, the PayBito payments solution features the following advantages:

Free To Use: PayBito features zero-cost usage, enabling businesses to accept crypto payments without any fees.

payments without any fees. Accepts All Major Cryptocurrencies: PayBito accepts all major cryptocurrencies, enabling businesses to expand their reach and cater to a broader customer base.

Zero Chargebacks And Faster Settlements: PayBito offers zero chargebacks and faster settlements, ensuring businesses receive payments without any disruptions.

Identity Theft Protection: The trading platform prioritizes security and offers identity theft protection, encrypted APIs, and two-factor authentication.

Real-Time Dashboards and Interfaces: PayBito's real-time dashboard and interface enhance businesses' payment processing experience by providing them with better control, a ticketing system, easy refund features, and customer issue management.

Direct Bank Deposits To Protect From Volatility: PayBito offers direct bank deposits to protect businesses from crypto volatility, allowing them to receive payments in their preferred currency.

volatility, allowing them to receive payments in their preferred currency. Easy Customers Refunds: PayBito's easy refund process helps businesses build trust with customers and improve their reputation.

Shopping Cart Integration And Hosted Integration: PayBito's "Buy Now" and "Pay Now" buttons, shopping cart integration, and hosted integration enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments on their website easily.

payments on their website easily. Multi-Currency Bank Settlement in 38 countries: PayBito's bank settlements in 38 countries and support for multiple currencies simplify international payments for businesses, allowing them to focus on growth.

Innovations through Open API Integration:

PayBito's Open API integration allows businesses to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency payment acceptance on their website without any additional charges. With the ability to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, businesses can tap into a new market of customers and offer them a more secure and faster payment option. PayBito's secure and encrypted APIs ensure that businesses can process transactions without any security concerns.

Brokering World Hunger Away:

PayBito's crypto services have an additional philanthropic aspect. Through its "Brokering World Hunger Away" campaign, brokers can contribute to feeding undernourished children worldwide by donating their commission income without investing any funds. This social welfare initiative allows both entrepreneurs and enterprises to engage in the establishment of sustainable programs.

Looking Forward:

PayBito is revolutionizing the payment industry with its latest offering, increasing the rate of crypto adoption among businesses. With free usage, support for all major cryptocurrencies, and a range of security and payment management features, PayBito is the go-to payment gateway for businesses looking to accept cryptocurrency payments, thereby growing the global crypto community.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label crypto exchange solutions, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

