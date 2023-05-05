Arbele celebrates its 7th anniversary as a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotech and the opening of TibTech, its cancer diagnostics subsidiary

SEATTLE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbele, a biotechnology company dedicated to fighting gastrointestinal cancers, celebrates its 7th anniversary and the opening of Tiberias Technology (TibTech), its accredited lab for cancer screening and in vitro diagnostics, at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

Arbele was founded with the mission to develop innovative immunotherapy and breakthrough diagnostics and provide early intervention and treatment for people with gastrointestinal cancers for which effective treatment options are limited. Its lead asset, ARB202, a CDH17xCD3 bispecific T-cell engager, is successfully progressing in a dose escalation Phase I study (NCT05411133) being conducted in Australia and Hong Kong.

To accelerate the development of tissue and blood diagnostics and, ultimately, address the unmet medical needs globally, Arbele is establishing TibTech at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park. The company is also leveraging the Greater Bay Area synergy by entering the Guangzhou International Bio Island through the Sino-Israel incubator.

"I am thrilled to witness the growth of Arbele from a drug discovery startup to now a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with multiple, high-potential products in, or entering human clinical trials. Creativity is the spirit, and science-driven innovations are the foundation for our success. Our vision is to provide the best care and medicines for patients in great need," said Dr. John Luk, DMedSc, EMBA, Founder and CEO, Arbele.

"TibTech is focused on developing advanced in vitro diagnostic assays to detect, diagnose, and monitor gastrointestinal cancers. We are utilizing ARB202 to develop companion diagnostics tests to define the most appropriate patient population. TibTech aims to combine our scientific and technological expertise with clinical insights from ongoing trials to create both LDTs and IVDs that can significantly impact patients' lives," said Dr. Stella Sun, Scientific Director of TibTech.

