UMC Reports Sales for April 2023
United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2023.
Revenues for April 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
18,461,436
|
22,796,461
|
-4,335,025
|
-19.02%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
72,670,883
|
86,219,281
|
-13,548,398
|
-15.71%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
