UMC Reports Sales for April 2023

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2023.

Revenues for April 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) April 18,461,436 22,796,461 -4,335,025 -19.02% Jan.-Apr. 72,670,883 86,219,281 -13,548,398 -15.71%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005126/en/