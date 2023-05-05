Prostatype Genomics appoints Professor Gerald Andriole as Chief Medical Officer

SOLNA, Sweden, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostatype Genomics AB announced today that Professor Gerald Andriole has been appointed as global Chief Medical Officer at Prostatype Genomics. With more than 35 years in urology, Professor Andriole brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Prostatype Genomics as the company works towards commercializing the Prostatype® test in the United States and globally.

Gerald L. Andriole, Jr., MD, was most recently Professor in the Department of Urology and Director of the Brady Urological Institute in the National Capital Region of Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he was the Robert K. Royce Distinguished Professor and Chief of Urologic Surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the Siteman Cancer Center, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Professor Andriole received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed urology residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. He then received specialty training in Urologic Oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

Professor Andriole has over 35 years of consistent contributions in caring for men with prostate cancer and in prostate cancer prevention, screening and treatment research. He has contributed more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and has served on the editorial boards of several prestigious medical journals. He has been Chairman of the Prostate Committee of the National Cancer Institute's Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian (PLCO) Cancer Screening Trial; Chairman of the Prostate Committee for the Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium; and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the REDUCE International Prostate Cancer Prevention Trial.

Professor Andriole has been the recipient of numerous awards including the outstanding achievement award from the Urologic Oncology Branch of the National Cancer Institute, the Distinguished Clinician Award from Washington University in St. Louis and the Richard Williams Award for Prostate Cancer Research Excellence from the American Urologic Association Urology Care Foundation.

Fredrik Persson CEO of Prostatype Genomics says "We are honored that Professor Andriole has decided to join Prostatype Genomics. His strong track record as an investigator, his reputation as an internationally recognized key opinion leader in Urology and significant focus on men with prostate cancer provides us with the expertise to bring a benchmark test like Prostatype® to physicians and patients. His research and clinical experience, much of which focuses on genomic testing, allows him to continue to positively impact the quality of care and outcomes for patients diagnosed with prostate cancer. Professor Andriole's background will provide significant guidance to Prostatype Genomics in the US as well as globally."

"I am excited about this next step in my career" says Professor Andriole. "By working with the team at Prostatype Genomics, we aim to help patients and clinicians globally make better decisions about the treatment of prostate cancer. The Prostatype® test determines the unique molecular characteristics of the patient's cancer, which used in conjunction with routine clinical information, better enables the patient and his physician to determine the most appropriate, personalized care for his tumor."

About Prostatype Genomics; Prostatype Genomics AB manufactures, markets and sells the prognostic gene test Prostatype®. By giving a comprehensive assessment of the aggressiveness of the prostate cancer, Prostatype® helps clinicians and patients to make more informed treatment decisions. Over and under treatment of prostate cancer can be minimized, the quality of life for the patient improved and money saved for the health care sector. Prostatype Genomics Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prostatype Genomic AB, Stockholm, Sweden

