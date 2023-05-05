[Latest] Global Trail Camera Market Size/Share Worth USD 175.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.11% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

[216 + Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global trail camera market size was valued at around USD 101.71 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 175.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.11% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Exodus Trail Cameras, Browning Trail Cameras, Primos Hunting, Bushnell, Wildgame Innovations, Cuddeback, Stealth Cam, Moultrie, Foxelli, Reconyx, Millennium, Spypoint, Simmons, Tactacam, X-Lounger, Tasco, Gosira, Covert, Ltl Acorn, DLC Covert, Wosports, Garmin, Stealshield, Plotwatcher, WingHome., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Trail Camera Market By Application (Security, And Wildlife Monitoring & Research), By Pixel Size (Above 12 MP, 8 To 12 MP, And Below 8MP), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Trail Camera Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 101.71 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 175.12 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global trail camera market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the trail camera industry.

What is Trail Camera? How big is the Trail Camera Industry?

Report Overview:

The trail camera industry deals with the production and distribution of trail cameras. These are devices designed especially for outdoor applications such as surveillance and photography. However, in recent times, they have also been used extensively for indoor settings such as home security. Trail cameras, unlike traditional counterparts, can be left in the open for a longer time and the technology of these devices allows them to capture images when triggered.

Trail cameras are gaining extreme popularity due to several factors and the industry is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. The trail camera market players are consistently working toward developing more durable and weather-resistant devices that are expected to help create larger consumer databases.

Global Trail Camera Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Increasing interest in wildlife research to propel market growth

The global trail camera market is expected to grow owing to the increasing adoption of these devices in wildlife exploration and research activities. With the increasing emphasis on biodiversity and wildlife conservation, several research organizations and government entities use trail cameras to observe animals, birds, and other creatures in wildlife.

The images captured by this equipment are used to either conduct further detailed studies on the animals or birds or for developing strategic measures to manage any impact of climate image on the wildlife. In addition to this, the trail camera industry players are expected to invest higher in developing more advanced cameras by eliminating the existing problems in the cameras currently available for use.

The aspects that need to be covered by better resolution without compromising the battery life and cameras that can withstand hard environments as the current models tend to malfunction in extreme weather conditions. Furthermore, the growing disposable income could lead to higher demand for the items as more people, especially consumer groups that have an interest in wildlife photography and exploration, can now afford durable camera sets. This is further strengthened by lowering the prices of the product itself making it more affordable.

Restraints:

Poor durability and performance in tough environments

The global trail camera industry also deals with significant growth restraints. One of the major restrictions is the relatively poor durability and efficiency of the device in harsh conditions such as extremely low temperatures and rain or snow. These conditions can impact the performance of the equipment. Moreover, the trial cameras have storage limitations since the amount of data captured by the device is generally large which leads to full storage with a short span of use. This requires the storage cards to be frequently checked and changed which can be time-consuming and increases the overall maintenance cost.

Opportunities & Challenge:

The growing expansion in the smart home segment could provide growth opportunities whereas limited distribution channels may challenge market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 101.71 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 175.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.11% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Exodus Trail Cameras, Browning Trail Cameras, Primos Hunting, Bushnell, Wildgame Innovations, Cuddeback, Stealth Cam, Moultrie, Foxelli, Reconyx, Millennium, Spypoint, Simmons, Tactacam, X-Lounger, Tasco, Gosira, Covert, Ltl Acorn, DLC Covert, Wosports, Garmin, Stealshield, Plotwatcher, and WingHome. Key Segment By Application, Pixel Size, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Trail Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global trail camera market is segmented based on application, pixel size, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are security and wildlife monitoring & research. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the wildlife monitoring & research segment. It dominated more than 61% of the segmental share.

The growth rate is mainly driven by the higher use of trail cameras to observe wildlife by either government entities or common people who have more interest in observing and researching several species of animals and birds present in the wild. Furthermore, the rising emphasis by various environmental agencies on maintaining or improving biodiversity has led to regional governments undertaking programs supporting this cause. Trail cameras have been essential in understanding how rampant urbanization and globalization are impacting wildlife since the growing concerns over climate change impact their life as well.

Based on pixel size, the global market divisions are above 12 MP, 8 to 12 MP, and below 8 MP. In 2022, the 8 to 12 MP segment witnessed dominance over 50% of the segmental share. This set of cameras provides an accurate balance of file size and image quality, which is essential for researchers to analyze the images. For instance, if a camera with higher pixels is used, although it may provide images with higher resolution, in turn, it also means that the file size would be larger. This can drain the battery of the camera resulting in a lesser number of pictures or videos. On the other hand, lower-pixel cameras provide more images but with compromised quality. Hence is crucial to maintain the right balance between both aspects of the camera which is covered in the 8 to 12 MP segment.

The global Trail Camera market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Security

Wildlife Monitoring & Research

By Pixel Size

Above 12 MP

8 to 12 MP

Below 8MP

Browse the full “Trail Camera Market By Application (Security, and Wildlife Monitoring & Research), By Pixel Size (Above 12 MP, 8 to 12 MP, and Below 8MP), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/trail-camera-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Trail Camera market include -

Exodus Trail Cameras

Browning Trail Cameras

Primos Hunting

Bushnell

Wildgame Innovations

Cuddeback

Stealth Cam

Moultrie

Foxelli

Reconyx

Millennium

Spypoint

Simmons

Tactacam

X-Lounger

Tasco

Gosira

Covert

Ltl Acorn

DLC Covert

Wosports

Garmin

Stealshield

Plotwatcher

WingHome

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Trail Camera market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.11% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Trail Camera market size was valued at around US$ 101.71 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 175.12 billion by 2030.

The trail camera market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing interest in wildlife research.

Based on pixel size segmentation, 8 to 12 MP was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, wildlife monitoring & research was the leading application in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Trail Camera industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Trail Camera Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Trail Camera Industry?

What segments does the Trail Camera Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Trail Camera Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, Pixel Size, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate global trail camera industry

The global trail camera market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America. Factors such as the presence of key industry players consistently investing in product improvement and the launch of new advanced devices along with existing consumer databases and product awareness are the driving forces for the regional market. The growth in the European territories is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of wildlife exploration in several parts of the European territory. These nations are home to some of the most popular indigenous species such as Norway, Spain, and Romania. For instance, Spain is famous for many bird species including flamingos, vultures, and eagles. The rising number of people showing interest in observing these creatures is another leading factor of the regional market expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022, Moultrie Mobile announced the launch of its new cellular trail camera called Edge which includes flexible power options, built-in memory, and comes with an all-new Auto Connect Technology

In June 2022, Reolink, a leading brand that deals with home security systems, announced the launch of a new brand for trail cameras. The brand is called KEEN and it is expected to produce a set of 4G game cameras along with the much anticipated KEEN Ranger PT which is directed toward outdoor enthusiasts.

