High Arctic to Announce 2023 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” intends to release its 2023 first quarter results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 2:00 pm MT (4:00 pm ET) on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-952-5114 or 416-641-6104 and the participant passcode is 6292679#. Participants joining from outside North America can find International dial-in numbers at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and will remain available until June 30, 2023. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website.

The Corporation’s First Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.

The Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the Neilson 1 Room at the Hyatt Regency Calgary, 700 Centre Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 5P6 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT. All shareholders, business analysts and other interest parties are encouraged to listen to the meeting via teleconference at toll-free 1-800-952-5114 (Canada and U.S.) or via the internet at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114 (International), Conference ID: 9758331#.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf

Chief Financial Officer

1.587.318.2218

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca