Oncology Nutrition Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.97 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence

The global oncology nutrition market size was USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.97 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oncology Nutrition Market Size is growing rapidly, with a projected revenue of USD 2.97 billion by 2032 and a CAGR of 10%. This growth is being driven by the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, particularly in emerging countries. As awareness of the benefits of healthy nutrition for cancer patients grows, demand for oncology nutrition products such as dietary supplements, functional foods, and medical foods is also increasing.

There is a trend towards organic, natural, and additive-free products, as cancer patients seek out healthy and safe food options. The market is also seeing a rising demand for personalized nutrition regimens tailored to each patient's specific needs based on their cancer type, treatment plan, and overall health.

However, the high cost of oncology feeding products can limit access for low-income patients, and a lack of knowledge about the benefits of oncology nutrition products among patients and healthcare professionals may also impede market growth.

Some of the major companies in the global oncology nutrition market are:

• Nestle Health Science

• Danone Nutricia

• Ajinomoto Cambrooke

• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

• American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN)

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

Segments Covered in the Report

The oncology nutrition market is divided into several segments based on product type and cancer type.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into oral nutritional supplements, enteral nutrition, and others. Oral nutritional supplements provide essential nutrients and minerals in the form of pills, powders, and liquids. Enteral nutrition, on the other hand, involves providing nutrients through a tube that is inserted into the stomach or small intestine. Other products in this category include medical foods, functional foods, and fortified foods.

When it comes to cancer type, the market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women, and oncology nutrition products can play a crucial role in managing side effects of treatment and supporting recovery. Lung cancer is another common form of cancer that can benefit from oncology nutrition, particularly enteral nutrition. Colorectal cancer, which affects the colon or rectum, can also benefit from tailored nutrition regimens.

In conclusion, the oncology nutrition market is segmented by product type and cancer type, with a range of products and solutions available to support cancer patients in managing treatment side effects and improving overall health and well-being. The market is expected to continue growing due to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide and increasing awareness of the benefits of healthy nutrition for cancer patients.

Strategic development:

• Several major players in the oncology nutrition market have introduced new products in recent years to meet the growing demand for nutrition solutions for cancer patients.

• Nestle Health Science introduced the "Optisource Active Range" in 2021, which includes ready-to-drink beverages and protein supplements designed specifically for cancer patients.

• Danone Nutricia launched the "Fortimel Compact Protein" line of nutritional supplements in 2020. These supplements are designed to provide high-quality protein and other essential nutrients to cancer patients who have difficulty eating solid foods.

• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC also introduced a new line of oncology nutrition products in 2020, called "Enfagrow A+ for Children with Cancer." This line includes milk formulae and nutritional supplements specifically created for children undergoing cancer treatment.

• Fresenius Kabi AG launched its "Omnifix Essential" line of parenteral nutrition solutions in 2020. This line includes a range of intravenous nutrition products designed specifically for cancer patients.

• Overall, these new product introductions demonstrate the increasing focus on oncology nutrition and the need for specialized nutrition solutions to support cancer patients in managing treatment side effects and improving overall health and well-being.

Competitive Landscape:

The global oncology nutrition market is dominated by major companies such as Nestle Health Science, Danone Nutricia, and Ajinomoto Cambrooke. These companies provide a wide range of oncology nutrition products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and medical foods, to support cancer patients during and after treatment. Other notable players in the market include Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Baxter International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Abbott Laboratories, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are also significant players in the market, providing a range of oncology nutrition products to meet the growing demand. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the effectiveness and quality of their products, and to meet the specific nutritional needs of cancer patients.

The global oncology nutrition market is highly competitive, with companies constantly seeking to expand their product portfolios, enter new markets, and develop innovative solutions to meet the needs of cancer patients. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, the demand for oncology nutrition products is expected to grow significantly, providing ample opportunities for market players to expand their businesses and gain market share.

