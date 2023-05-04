Submit Release
Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Roxbury

These single family homes are available for $333,000.

Both 8 Woodford Street and 21 Magnolia Street are single-family homes with three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

TO QUALIFY for these properties, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:
  • 2 persons, $112,200
  • 3 persons, $126,200
  • 4 persons, $140,200
  • 5 persons, $151,450
  • 6 persons, $162,650

The properties have hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, unfinished storage space, a laundry hook-up, and off-street parking.

These properties are part of a neighborhood land trust and include a ground lease with the land trust. In order to ensure that applicants fully understand this type of ownership, it is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that applicants attend a virtual ground lease information session.

Register for the May 23 Session

Register for the May 31 Session

BUYER WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS june 13, 2023.
 

APPLY FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES INITIATIVE

Homes are sold by lottery. Only qualified applicants may enter. The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.

