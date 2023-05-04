Press release following the results of the international conference on transport in Ashgabat

04/05/2023

Today, on May 4, 2023, the international conference and exhibition "International transport and transit corridors: interconnectedness and development-2023" completed its work in Ashgabat.

More than 800 participants from 45 countries took part in the Ashgabat forum, including heads and representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, heads of foreign delegations, heads of international organizations (UN, ESCAP, OSCE, USAID, IRU, TRACECA), national and international transport and logistics companies , industrial zones, organizations, large international financial institutions (Alibaba, MAERSK, Lufthansa, MaxFlight, Airbus, Boeing, Flydubai, General Electric, Toyota, SpaceX, RŽD, KTZ Express and others), authoritative experts in the field of transport.

In order to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and establish partnerships, about 100 bilateral meetings were held within the framework of the conference, 26 bilateral and multilateral documents were signed.

During the plenary sessions, issues related to new challenges faced by the global transport and logistics sector, as well as opportunities for further development of interaction were discussed. In addition, issues related to the multimodal transit hub of Turkmenistan, the transformation of the transport and logistics services market in the context of the digitalization of the economy, the relationship of Central Asia with global market chains, the role of public-private partnerships, as well as science and education in the development of transport, communication and logistics infrastructure.

Within the framework of the forum, a panel discussion was held on the topic "Transport as a factor in a sustainable economy, peace and stability - the view of youth", round tables "CASCA +" and "Creation of a modern logistics system and simplification of the transportation process between the states of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea", as well as the second meeting of the joint Turkmen-Romanian commission on road transport.

The forum and the business meetings held within its framework are aimed at raising awareness of new investment opportunities in the field of international transportation and identifying promising aspects for establishing long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

In addition, within the framework of the conference, a visit to the Ashgabat International Airport and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi was organized.

As is known, in 2022 Ashgabat hosted the first forum “International transport and transit corridors: interconnectedness and development”. In the same year, Turkmenistan hosted a conference of transport ministers from landlocked developing countries. Turkmenistan has acceded to the e-CMR Protocol. In addition, new automobile terminals and railway bridges were put into operation in the country's velayats. Concrete steps have been taken to replenish the vehicle fleets of transport industries, the geography of cargo and passenger routes of the national air carrier has expanded, covering Europe and Asia.

It should also be noted that Turkmenistan is a party to 12 international transport conventions.

As is known, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly adopted four resolutions on transport:

- The role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development (December 19, 2014);

- Towards a comprehensive interoperability between all modes of transport to promote sustainable multimodal transit corridors (December 22, 2015);

- Strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (December 20, 2017);

- Strengthening links between all modes of transport to ensure stable and reliable international transport for sustainable development during and after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic (July 29, 2021).

In accordance with the Program for the Development of Transport Diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2022-2025, strategic directions are provided for the comprehensive modernization of the material and technical base of all types of transport, the formation of a modern specialized infrastructure, as well as further strengthening the position of Turkmenistan as a regional center of international transport and transit corridors.