Arrest Made in Robbery and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First and Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Seventh Districts.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle that was operated by another suspect and approached the victim in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle without obtaining any property. Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Seventh District CCN: 23043996

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at approximately 10:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was entering her vehicle, in the 1700 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit their vehicle. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking Seventh District CCN: 23059418

On Monday, April 17, 2023, at approximately 6:01 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle operated by another suspect, and approached the victim who was outside of their vehicle, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied then the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, while the other suspect fled in the other vehicle. Armed Carjacking First District CCN: 23059930

On Wednesday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 11:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who had exited their vehicle, in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied then the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. The suspects then approached two other victims in the same block. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. One of the victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking Seventh District CCN: 23061253

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 10:15 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle operated by another suspect and approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victims exited the vehicle then the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by another suspect in the other vehicle. Armed Carjacking Seventh District CCN: 23061732

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 8:20 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2300 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property. The suspects then approached two other victims, who were seated in their vehicle, in the same block. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victims exited the vehicle then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking Seventh District CCN: 23063893

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 8:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1100 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects removed the victim from the vehicle then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking First District CCN: 23-063-899

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 2:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery Theft One (Stolen Auto) Seventh District CCN: 23064288

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at approximately 12:03 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery Theft One (Stolen Auto) Seventh District CCN: 23066318

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

