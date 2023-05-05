Infant Phototherapy Device Market Size Estimated to Cross USD 132.1 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 3.7% (Updated PDF 2023)

Infant Phototherapy Device Market 2023

Rise in the prevalence of neonatal jaundice and the effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟏.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟕% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Infant Phototherapy Devices Market and its growth potential in the future.

The infant phototherapy devices market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of neonatal jaundice, technological advancements in phototherapy devices, and the growing awareness about the benefits of early detection and treatment of jaundice in infants. Additionally, the rising number of premature births and the growing demand for portable and easy-to-use phototherapy devices are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D activities and the rising healthcare expenditure are expected to further drive the growth of the infant phototherapy devices market. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing adoption of LED-based phototherapy devices and the increasing availability of healthcare facilities in emerging economies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Atom Medical Corporation

• AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Equalize Health, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Ningbo David Medical Device Co., LTD.

• Novos Medical Devices San. Tic. Imp. & Ihr. Ltd. Sti.

• Weyer GmbH

• Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Light Source

• Light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

• Quartz halogen lamps

• Gas discharge tubes

• Fluorescent lamps (FL)

By Configuration

• Mobile device

• Fixed device

By End User

• Hospitals

• Neonatal clinics

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global infant phototherapy devices market, due to significant infrastructure for developmental research, availability of substantial research funds. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of premature births along with increase in the prevalence of neonatal jaundice.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Infant Phototherapy Devices Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Infant Phototherapy Devices Market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

