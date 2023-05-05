Upcoming Trend on Laboratory Informatics Market 2023, Current Status and Future Prospects 2030 | Waters Corp, PerkinElme

Laboratory informatics is the specialized application of information technology to enable and enhance scientific processes

The global laboratory informatics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3,031.4 Mn in 2022 and is poised to reach $5,268.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory informatics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3,031.4 Mn in 2022 and is poised to reach $5,268.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. Laboratory informatics encompasses the application of information technology, data management, and computational tools to optimize laboratory workflows, enhance data quality, and facilitate data sharing and collaboration. Key laboratory informatics solutions include Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), and Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). This comprehensive guide provides an overview of the laboratory informatics market, its current status, and future prospects from 2023 to 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The given section on the global Laboratory Informatics market will include an extensive examination of the various players in this industry, their respective company overviews, an analysis of existing product portfolios, financials, etc. We even include a supply-chain analysis, a PEST analysis, market probability scenarios, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and other related frameworks that are meant to aid in the expansion of your reputed organization. The specific application of these given findings allows all our clients to apply essential yet accurate data when formulating the most-suitable business strategies with the aim of improving their business’ footprint in this global industry.

Top Key Players:

★ Waters Corporation

★ PerkinElmer Inc.

★ LabWare Inc.

★ LabVantage Solutions Inc.

★ LabLynx Inc.

★ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

★ Mckesson Corporation

★ Cerner Corporation

★ Agilent Technologies

★ Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation)

Laboratory Informatics Market - Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Laboratory Execution System (LES)

Chromatography Data System (CDS)

Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

By Component:

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode:

On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

Regional Analysis for Laboratory Informatics Market:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Technological innovation: Developing cutting-edge informatics solutions with improved functionality, user-friendliness, and data integration capabilities.

Strategic acquisitions and partnerships: Expanding product portfolios and enhancing market presence through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Focus on customer needs: Customizing laboratory informatics solutions to cater to the specific requirements of various end-users, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutions, and clinical laboratories.

Regulatory compliance: Ensuring adherence to stringent regulatory standards and guidelines related to data quality, security, and integrity.

Current Market Status

Increasing demand for data integration and management: The growing volume and complexity of laboratory-generated data have fueled the need for effective informatics solutions.

Regulatory compliance requirements: The implementation of strict data management and reporting regulations has increased the adoption of laboratory informatics tools.

Technological advancements: Innovations in data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence have enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of laboratory informatics systems.

Challenges and Barriers

High implementation costs: The substantial investment required for laboratory informatics solutions may deter small- and medium-sized organizations from adopting these tools.

Interoperability issues: The integration of informatics solutions from different manufacturers can present compatibility and standardization challenges.

Data security concerns: The increased reliance on digital data management raises concerns about data privacy, security, and integrity.

Future Prospects and Opportunities

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: The incorporation of AI and machine learning technologies can improve data analytics, predictive modeling, and decision-making in laboratories.

Cloud-based solutions: The adoption of cloud-based data storage and management can enhance data accessibility, scalability, and security.

Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT): Connecting laboratory instruments and devices to IoT platforms can enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and data-driven optimization of laboratory workflows.

Expansion into emerging markets: The growing healthcare and research infrastructure in emerging economies presents significant growth opportunities for the laboratory informatics market.

Conclusion

The laboratory informatics market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for data integration and management, and stringent regulatory requirements. By addressing existing challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities, key players in the industry can further solidify their market positions and contribute to the advancement of laboratory processes

