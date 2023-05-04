Merchandise Exports See Continued Growth in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2023

Today, Statistics Canada is reporting more growth for Saskatchewan's economy. Merchandise exports have increased 13.4 per cent in March 2023 compared to February 2023, while year-over-year the province saw a 9.0 per cent increase.

In the first three months of 2023, Saskatchewan saw the third highest increase in the nation with a 29.5 per cent jump, compared to the same period in 2022.

"It's clear that Saskatchewan has the food, fuel, and fertilizer that the world needs. Our province continues to prove it has incredible economic potential," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We are attracting investment and growing our export markets to maintain our strong economy and ensure growth that works for everyone."

In the first three months of 2023, the total value of merchandise exports was more than $13.6 billion, with farm, fishing and intermediate food products leading that growth at $5.9 billion.

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada released the 2022 Real Gross Domestic Product report, showing Saskatchewan with the highest increase among provinces with a 5.7 per cent jump from 2021. Saskatchewan has also led the nation in several other key economic indicators recently. In February 2023, Saskatchewan saw increases in wholesale trade by more than 30 per cent compared to February 2022 and an increase of 1.7 per cent in employment, with 9,500 new jobs created in March 2023.

