SASK DLC Provides Online Learning Students With Hands-On Automotive Placements

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 4, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) and the Saskatchewan Automobile Dealer's Association (SADA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a new one-year partnership that will enhance the automotive learning experience for students.

SADA is investing $40,000 and their industry expertise to support work placements for high school students enrolled in Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive courses for the 2023-24 school year. Students will complete online theory as well have the opportunity to undertake a work placement in one of the 133 member new car dealerships located across Saskatchewan.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see this collaboration between the Sask DLC and SADA in support of students who are considering a career in the automotive industry," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "The Sask DLC's wide variety of unique high school electives will provide students with a high-quality education that also offers choice and flexibility as they prepare for their futures."

SADA is a not-for-profit industry trade association that represents new car franchise dealers across Saskatchewan since 1942.

"This educational partnership is vital for the future success in satisfying the ever-growing needs in the automotive sector," Saskatchewan Automotive Dealers Association Chairman Rick Ironside said. "SADA is thrilled to help Saskatchewan students see all the great things this industry has to offer."

The Sask DLC will offer more than 180 online courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including over 120 high school courses with many electives, such as Electrical and Electronics, Graphic Arts, Media Studies and Parts Technician. Students can now register and select courses in the coming weeks. Students who have questions or would like assistance registering can contact the Sask DLC at 306-252-1000 or helpdesk@saskDLC.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: