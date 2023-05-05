Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size Estimated to Cross USD 29.4 billion by 2030

Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟗.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟓% from 2022 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market and its growth potential in the future.

The non-animal alternative testing market is being driven by several factors, including increasing awareness and concern over animal welfare, a growing focus on the development of non-animal testing methods, and the need for more accurate and predictive testing models. Additionally, regulatory bodies and governments are implementing stricter guidelines on animal testing, further driving the demand for non-animal testing methods. The advancements in technology and growing investments in R&D for non-animal testing methods are also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for safer and more effective products is further boosting the adoption of non-animal testing methods in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• VITROCELL Systems GmbH

• Evotec SE

• Biovit

• MB Research Laboratories

• Emulate, Inc.

• TARA Biosystems, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott

• Hurel Corporation

• TissUse GmbH

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Technology

• Cell Culture

• High Throughput

• Molecular Imaging

• OMIC Technology

By Method

• Cellular Assay

• Biochemical Assay

• In-silico

• Ex-vivo

By End User

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetics & Household Products

• Diagnostics

• Chemicals Industry

• Food Industry

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on technology, the cell culture technology sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the omic technology sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

• Based on method, the cellular assay sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the ex-vivo sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

• Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical industry sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the chemical industry sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

• Based on region, the North American market registered the highest market share in 2022 and Asia-Pacific market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

