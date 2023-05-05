Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Reach USD 1,040.4 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Self-Injection Devices

Reports And Data

The global injectable drug delivery market size was USD 434.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,040.4 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injectable drug delivery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, with a projected revenue of USD 1,040.4 Billion by 2032. The market was valued at USD 434.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to various factors, including the increasing frequency of chronic diseases, rising demand for self-injection devices and biologics and biosimilars, and technological advancements in injectable drug delivery systems. The need for patient-controlled drug delivery, convenience, and ease of administration has also contributed to the growing demand for injectable drug delivery systems. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases are prevalent worldwide and are the leading cause of death, which has further fueled the demand for injectable medication delivery devices for the treatment of various disorders.

Segments Covered in the Report

The injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on several factors, including product type, route of administration, usage, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product type outlook, the market is divided into two main segments: devices and formulations. The devices segment includes various injectable devices such as needles, syringes, and injectors. The formulations segment includes injectable drug products such as biologics, biosimilars, and small molecule drugs.

Based on the route of administration outlook, the market is segmented into three types: intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous. Intravenous administration involves the injection of drugs directly into the veins, while intramuscular administration involves the injection of drugs into the muscle tissue, and subcutaneous administration involves the injection of drugs into the fatty tissue under the skin.

The usage outlook segment includes two main categories: curative care and vaccines. Curative care involves the use of injectable drugs to treat various medical conditions, while vaccines are used to prevent diseases by injecting a small amount of weakened or dead pathogens into the body.

Based on the end-use outlook, the market is segmented into three categories: hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Injectable drugs are commonly used in hospitals and clinics, but there is a growing trend towards the use of injectable devices in home care settings.

Finally, the market is segmented by regional outlook, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has unique market dynamics, such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America, rising demand for injectable devices in Asia Pacific, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East & Africa.

In summary, the injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on several factors, including product type, route of administration, usage, end-use outlook, and regional outlook. These segments help to provide a comprehensive overview of the market and its various dynamics, and can help stakeholders to make informed decisions about their investments and strategies.

Strategic development:

The year 2021 saw Becton, Dickinson and Company enter into a definitive agreement to acquire Velano Vascular, a medical technology company specializing in innovative vascular access technologies. The acquisition is expected to augment BD's portfolio of vascular access products and enhance patient experience and safety. Similarly, in 2020, Gerresheimer AG acquired Sensile Medical, a Swiss-based company specializing in the development of drug delivery devices for the pharmaceutical industry, with the aim of expanding its product offerings in the drug delivery market.

Also in 2020, Baxter International, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi for $350 million. Seprafilm is a surgical adhesion barrier used to reduce postoperative adhesions. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Baxter's portfolio of surgical products. Additionally, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG partnered with Atea Pharmaceuticals in 2020 to develop a potential oral treatment for COVID-19, addressing the urgent need for effective treatments for COVID-19.

Lastly, in 2020, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. acquired Plastivaloire Group, a French injectable drug delivery systems company, for approximately $110 million, expanding West's product offerings in the injectable drug delivery market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global pharmaceutical industry has become increasingly competitive, with various companies vying for market share. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Baxter International, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Schott AG, Elcam Medical, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Unilife Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Abbott Laboratories are some of the top players in the pharmaceutical industry.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a leader in the medical technology industry, with a portfolio of medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. Gerresheimer AG specializes in packaging solutions and drug delivery devices. Baxter International, Inc. is a global healthcare company that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that specializes in the development of pharmaceuticals and diagnostic tests.

Schott AG is a German-based company that specializes in glass and glass-ceramics, while Elcam Medical is an Israeli-based company that develops and manufactures medical devices. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. specializes in the development and manufacture of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs, and Unilife Corporation develops and manufactures injectable drug delivery systems.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a British multinational pharmaceutical company that develops and produces pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that specializes in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic products.

Overall, these companies have a significant presence in the global pharmaceutical industry and continue to drive innovation in the development of new drugs, medical devices, and delivery systems.

In conclusion, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

