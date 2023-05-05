Submit Release
Arrest Made in a 2021 Voyeurism Offense: 200 Block of 5th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a 2021 Voyeurism offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 200 block of 5th Street, Southeast.

 

Between approximately 7:33 pm and 9:00 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s yard and was repeatedly looking inside of the victim’s residential window while exposing himself.  The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior arrest warrant, 31-year-old Andre Jamar Turman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Stalking, Unlawful Entry, Indecent Exposure, and Voyeurism.  At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a handgun.  He was additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License and Felon in Possession.

