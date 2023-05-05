U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast- 2020-2027

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market

U.S. digital therapeutics market was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.2% during forecast period

The digital therapeutics market in the United States has been rapidly growing in recent years, and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Digital therapeutics refers to the use of technology such as software, mobile apps, and other digital platforms to treat and manage various health conditions. These digital therapeutics are designed to complement or replace traditional medical treatments and can be used as standalone treatments or in conjunction with other therapies.

The digital therapeutics market in the U.S. is driven by a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, and the growing interest in personalized healthcare. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions, including digital therapeutics.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the U.S. digital therapeutics market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by increasing investments in digital health technologies, the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The report also identifies several key players in the U.S. digital therapeutics market, including Livongo Health, Omada Health, Pear Therapeutics, and Akili Interactive. These companies are focused on developing and commercializing digital therapeutics solutions for a range of health conditions, including diabetes, obesity, mental health disorders, and addiction.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Software is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments, registering a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The business-to-business (B2B) segment accounted for maximum share in the U.S. digital therapeutics market in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Based on business-to-consumers (B2C) segment, the patients segment is expected to project with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By application, the diabetes segment generates the largest revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.