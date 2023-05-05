Outdoor Stages Prepares to Return to More than a Dozen Music Festivals in Busy 2023 Season
For the past 7 years, we've partnered with Outdoor Stages and had a great experience. Looking forward to another year with their professional team" — Mark from Modified Nationals

With the arrival of spring, festival and outdoor event organisers are already in the swing of planning their events, eager to provide memorable experiences for attendees.
— Mark from Modified Nationals
After severe disruption at the beginning of the decade, many festivals are now back in full swing and more popular than ever, with people eager to reconnect and enjoy live entertainment once again.
Speaking of popularity, Outdoor Stages, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of outdoor staging, has noticed a considerable increase in demand for their services and will be returning to many events this year. Their innovative and flexible stage productions and commitment to safety have made them a top choice for event organisers nationwide.
The desire for so many organisers to once again put their faith in the Surrey-based outfit is a testament to the high standards that Outdoor Stages provide and has left the company with very few available slots for the busy festival season, making it essential for potential clients to book their services early.
Surrey-Based Stage Hire Company Almost Fills Entire Festival Season Schedule with Repeat Bookings
Last year was somewhat of a bumper year for Outdoor Stages, as the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee added several extra events to their already busy schedule.
The same challenge, or opportunity, will face the company this year when they supply a broad spectrum of events marking the King’s Coronation in early May, further showcasing their adaptability and capacity to support several events concurrently.
However, aside from a royal bumper of bookings, this year has seen an unprecedented rebooking rate, with organisers eager to secure the services of the Surrey-based stage hire company. This is symptomatic of Outdoor Stages' strong relationships with their clients and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding event experiences.
In fact, all but a few of the events serviced by this in-demand event production company last year will be utilising them again this summer. This overwhelming success demonstrates Outdoor Stages' ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality outdoor event infrastructure, cementing their reputation as an industry leader.
Outdoor Staging Company Serves an Increasingly Varied Client List
Another feature of the company’s rapid growth has been its increased variety within its client base. Rather than focusing on a specific genre of music festival or a specific type of outdoor event, the company now works with a diverse client list that includes festivals, community events, and sporting events.
For instance, the company will be returning to provide its services to Love Trails, a festival based on the Gower Peninsula that offers running and outdoor sporting activities by day and DJ sets and live music by night.
Another interesting concept as an event is Ridgefest, a festival that combines wine-tasting and live music on the prestigious Ridgeview Wine Estate in East Sussex.
“We’re seeing an increase in these so-called ‘hybrid’ festivals,” says Tony Mantel, Head of Operations at Outdoor Stages, “whereby there is a mix of music, food, drink, and other attractions.”
“We think it’s a great way to draw in specific audiences, such as families, adventure-seekers, or wine connoisseurs in the case of Ridgefest,” he adds.
The company also focuses on serving events in the local community. It will again supply outdoor staging and associated event production equipment at the Sandhurst Freedom March, Orphest (a local charity event), and the Weybridge Community Fair, all close to their headquarters.
Lastly, Outdoor Stages will again offer its services to several significant cultural festivals, including the Nepalese celebration Nepali Mela and the SKLPC Summer Ball, a celebration of Hindu and Indian culture.
Surrey Outdoor Stage Supplier Enjoys Fruitful Relationships That Have Stood the Test of Time
While it’s always great to be heading back to festivals and outdoor events, for Surrey-based Outdoor Stages, it's especially rewarding to be returning to events where they've worked for years.
This summer, the team will return to Modified Nationals, one of the UK’s largest car shows. For many years, Outdoor Stages travelled up to the East of England Arena in Peterborough to install one of their colossal outdoor arc roof stages.
In fact, the continued relationship was key in Outdoor Stages opening a satellite warehouse in the East Midlands to better serve the show and other outdoor events in the region. This year, Outdoor Stages will be helping the show as it adapts to its new home, the Lincolnshire Showground.
“We owe a lot to the team at Modified Nationals,” said Outdoor Stages' Managing Director “By sticking with us, we've been able to support their growth, and, in turn, we've grown with them.”
“Our relationship with the event organisers has always been fantastic, and it’s similar to many other festivals and events that we’ve helped, year in, year out.
We’ve supported each other and spurred each other on to new heights, as well as being there for each other during the tough times too – namely COVID.”
The fact that once a festival or event selects Outdoor Stages that they rarely, if ever, go elsewhere, is a testament to the quality of service and products they provide. Whether it’s putting on a stunning main stage production for a national-scale festival or supplying a stage for a local carnival, Outdoor Stages always go the extra mile.
2023, as has been the case in many years previous, will be a busy summer season with a long list of events, festivals, and shows booked in. With so many return journeys to familiar stomping grounds, the team at Outdoor Stages are looking forward to meeting new faces and old friends alike.
7 Meter X 5 Meter Stage + Flown LED Screens By Outdoor Stages | UK's Leading Stage Hire Company