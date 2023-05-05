Shaping the Future of Automotive Design : The Advantages and Applications of Hydroformed Parts

Automotive Hydroformed Parts Market

The different types of hydroforming processes are tube hydroforming and sheet hydroforming.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automotive Hydroformed Parts Market by Type (Tube Hydroforming, Sheet Hydroforming), by Material (Aluminium, Brass, Copper, Stainless Steel, Others) and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" Hydroforming is a metal fabricating and forming process which allows shaping of metals such as steel, stainless steel, copper, aluminium, and brass. Hydroforming is a special type of die forming that uses high pressurized hydraulic fluid to press room temperature working material into a die to give it a desired shape. Conventional stamping process uses welded joints, rivets to form a particular component but now with the help of hydroforming unibody components can be manufactured.

The different types of hydroforming processes are tube hydroforming and sheet hydroforming. In sheet hydroforming one die and a sheet of metal has been used where the raw sheet is driven into the die with the help of high-pressure water on one side of the sheet. This high-pressure water moulds a sheet in the die forming the desired shape. Moreover, in tube hydroforming the metal tubes are expanded in a desired shaper using two die halves. It mostly used in the automotive industry, and it is used for manufacturing of light weight vehicles and complex automotive parts. In addition, hydroformed parts are cheaper, durable, manufacturing time is less, it is an automated process, and creates little waste than other processes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

✦Rise in stringent government rules regarding emission, rise in demand for light weight vehicle, and rise in vehicle production is expected to drive growth of the market.

✦However, rise in usage of composite material and high initial capital investments can hamper growth of the market.

✦Moreover, rise in sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, rise in complex automotive parts, and rise in better & durable automotive parts act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Due to stringent emission norms by government worldwide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have shifted their focus on building light weight vehicles by using aluminium and composites material. This material will help in reducing the vehicle weight along with lowering the fuel consumption since low energy will be consumed during acceleration. For instance, European Union (EU) in April 2019 announced that the average fuel economy across the manufacturers fleet should be equivalent to 57 United States (U.S) miles per gallon mpg in 2021 and targeted to increase it to 92 miles per U.S gallons by 2030. Therefore, OEMs are focusing on making the vehicles lighter thus, it is expected to drive growth of automotive hydroformed parts market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

