Green and Efficient: How Electric Loader Rickshaws are Transforming Urban Logistics

Electric Loader Rickshaw

The concept of electric loader rickshaw is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Loader Rickshaw Market," The electric loader rickshaw market was valued at $310.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $614.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10093

The concept of electric loader rickshaw is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. It utilizes a battery and an electric powertrain to propel the vehicle. The electric loader rickshaws are primarily electric three-wheelers that are used for loading goods. These vehicles can carry different cargo loads, with the maximum limit being 450 kg.

At present, continuously growing global carbon emission by combustion of fuel has been one of the foremost concerns for governments and environmentalists from the past few years, which as result, bolsters the demand for electric loader rickshaws across the globe for commercial transport; thereby, supplementing the growth of the market.

For instance, in July 2021, Terra Motors India collaborated with FCC Corporation, manufacturer of auto parts to further develop the current electric vehicle technologies and use India as the base for their operations. This collaboration also saw the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles parts in India, which favored the growth of electric mobility loaders in the Indian market

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10093

In addition, the global electric loader rickshaw market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles. Hence, government of various countries are supporting the adoption of electric loader rickshaws as a commercial vehicle by introducing various incentive plans, in terms of tax credits and incentives. For instance, in June 2019, the Indian Government announced a plan to lower the goods & service tax (GST) on electric vehicles from 12% to 5% to reinforce the adoption rate of electric three-wheeler (loader rickshaws).

The factors such as rise in trend of last mile connectivity, increase in demand for affordable commercial vehicle, and inclination toward use of electric loader rickshaw as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement the growth of the electric loader rickshaw market. However, lack of standardization of EV charging and high cost of battery are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, greater availability of credit and financing options and rising fuel prices and new product launches creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By power type, the above 1500W segment is projected to dominate the global electric loader rickshaw industry in terms of growth rate.

By battery type, the lithium-ion segment is projected to dominate the global electric loader rickshaw market in terms of growth rate.

By range, the more than 50km segment is projected to dominate the global electric loader rickshaw market in terms of growth rate.

By price range, the high segment is projected to dominate the global electric loader rickshaw market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the electric loader rickshaw market are Adapt Motors, AG International Pvt. Ltd., Arna Electric Auto Private Limited, BABA E-Rickshaw, E-TUK Factory, Gayatri Electric Vehicles, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited, J.S. Auto Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Green Vehicles, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Mini Metro EV LLP, Singham (U.P. Telelinks Limited), SN Solar Energy, Terra Motors India, Victory Electric Vehicles International Limited, Xuzhou Hongsengmeng Group Co., Ltd., and Zuperia Auto Pvt. Ltd.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-loader-rickshaw-market/purchase-options