Seizing the SaaS Opportunity: Market Projected to Reach $702.19 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.82%

Allied Market

The global SaaS market is analyzed across solution type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of smart phones and app-based services, extensive adoption of public and hybrid cloud, and growing trend of business outsourcing in the global economy drive the growth of the global SaaS market. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom provide tremendous opportunities in the industry.

The global SaaS market is expected was estimated at $121.33 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $702.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15320

Major industry players such as - IBM Corporation, Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP SE, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Inc., Accenture Plc, Oracle Corporation and Salesforce.com, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

By solution type, the customer relationship management (CRM) accounted for the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market. The operation management segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.o% during the forecast period.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-as-a-service-saas-market-A14951

By deployment mode, the public cloud segment garnered the highest market share in 2020, accounting around three-fifths of the global software as a service market. The hybrid cloud segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15320

Some of the Recent Product Launches, Product approval, Announces and Merger in Software as a Service (SaaS) Market -

• Product Launch - Google Cloud launched its new product, Vertex AI, a managed machine learning platform that enables businesses to build, train and deploy machine learning models on a single platform.

• Product Approval: Microsoft's Azure Synapse Analytics, a SaaS-based analytics service, received FedRAMP High authorization, making it the first and only cloud analytics service to achieve such approval.

• Announcement: Salesforce announced the launch of a new suite of products called Vaccine Cloud, which aims to help governments and healthcare organizations manage their COVID-19 vaccination programs and Oracle announced the launch of a new SaaS-based employee experience platform called Journeys, which enables HR teams to create personalized digital journeys for employees to enhance engagement and productivity.

• Merger: ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced its acquisition of Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence platform for sales teams, to strengthen its SaaS-based sales engagement platform.

Procure Complete Report (364 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/65bdadf6b304b5a3b3995c78e24a92c3

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/15320

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

