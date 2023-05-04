Official welcoming ceremony in the Ak Orda Palace of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - On May 4, in the city of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official welcoming ceremony of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was held in the Ak Orda Palace.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan, the place of official reception was festively decorated with the state flags of the two countries, and an honorary orchestra was lined up.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Before the start of the official ceremony of welcoming the high-ranking guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev first got acquainted with the official delegations of both countries.

Then, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, invited the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the podium.

The official welcoming ceremony was performed with the report of the commander of the honor guard, the playing of the national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the soldiers, and respect for the state flag of Kazakhstan.