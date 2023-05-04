Ceremony of signing new documents of cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and the press conference of the Heads of State

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - After the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, a signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation was held in the presence and with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the presence of the heads of state, 8 new documents of cooperation were signed:

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Center for Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Institute for Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Protocol between the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the organization of exchange of advance information on goods and means of transport transported between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Memorandum of understanding on establishing twin-city relations between the cities of Khujand of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkestan of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Roadmap between the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Committee of Tourism and Sports Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Roadmap for the expansion of cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023-2025;

- Plan of mutual cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of industry and innovation for 2023-2024;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- Cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023-2025;

Thus, in total, 20 new documents of cooperation were signed by the ministries and agencies within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

After the ceremony of signing the new documents of cooperation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a press conference for a wide range of journalists and characterized the results of high-level meetings and negotiations for the strengthening, expansion and continuation of friendly and cooperative relations as good and significant.