Skin Cancer Treatment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth during 2021-2031

Demand for immunotherapy and targeted therapy-based treatments drive the global skin cancer treatment market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and its incidence is on the rise globally. It is a type of cancer that originates in the skin cells and can be caused by various factors, including exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds, genetics, and weakened immune systems.The market for skin cancer treatment is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and the growing demand for effective treatment options.

The skin cancer treatment market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in the prevalence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, increase in the number of product launch for skin cancer treatment and rise in awareness among people regarding skin cancer.

The market is segmented into three major categories based on the type of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. BCC is the most common type of skin cancer, accounting for approximately 80% of all cases. SCC is the second most common type of skin cancer, while melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer.

There are several treatment options available for skin cancer, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Surgery is the most common treatment option for BCC and SCC, while melanoma is typically treated with a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards the use of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of skin cancer. These treatments work by targeting specific molecules or cells in the body that are involved in the development and progression of cancer, while minimizing damage to healthy cells. Targeted therapies include drugs that inhibit specific proteins that drive cancer growth, while immunotherapies harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer.

