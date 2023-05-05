Data Center Market Valuation Worth USD 517.17 billion by 2030, At 10.5% CAGR – Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market

Increase in penetration of IoT and hybrid & multi cloud architecture solutions are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprises and increase in investment in data center applications across the globe drive the growth of the global data center market. The global data center industry was estimated at $187.35 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $517.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major industry players such as - Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NTT Communication Corporation, Oracle, and SAP SE.

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data center market, due to the presence of a large number of data centers across the province. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to increasing volumes of data center traffic in countries, such as India, Australia, and China.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global data center market. This is because in order to minimize the costs associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are now adopting more scalable and efficient power and cooling data center solutions. However, the services segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing expenditure in data center technology.

Based on solution, the hyperscale segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global data center market. This is attributed to surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective data interruptions solutions across large and small & medium enterprises. Simultaneously, the edge segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the Latest Product Launches, Product approval, Announces and Merger in Data Center Market -

• Product Launch - In January 2021, HPE launched HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, a suite of cloud services delivered as a service through a flexible, pay-per-use model. The suite includes a range of infrastructure, platform, and software services, all designed to simplify cloud adoption for enterprise customers.

• Product Approval: In April 2021, Nvidia received approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its $40 billion acquisition of Arm Holdings. Arm is a leading provider of semiconductor intellectual property, and the acquisition will enable Nvidia to expand its presence in the data center market.

• Announcement: Announcement: In March 2021, Equinix announced plans to expand its data center footprint in Europe with the acquisition of a portfolio of data centers from Zenium. The acquisition will add more than 100,000 square feet of data center space in four markets across Europe.

• Merger: In April 2021, Digital Realty and Interxion completed their merger, creating one of the world's largest data center providers. The merged company has a global footprint of more than 275 data centers across 48 metros, providing colocation, interconnection, and cloud services to customers worldwide.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

