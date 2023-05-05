Silent Safety - Exploring the Benefits and Functionality of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Two-Wheelers), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Mounting Position (Integrated, Separated): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" Acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) are used as a safety device for electric vehicle (EV). Usually, the noise emitted by electric vehicle (EV) are lower than the noise of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. Therefore, the low noise level of EV could make it difficult for the pedestrians, especially impaired people. Thus, AVAS is fitted into silent vehicles such as electric and hybrid vehicle to aware the pedestrian about the vehicle’s presence.

The artificial sounds are generated by using loudspeaker or actuators through vibration according to vehicle’s structural elements proportional to vehicle parameters such as velocity, gas pedal position and gear. Also, to improve safety of the AVAS is made compulsory in many countries. For example, from July 2019, European Union made AVAS compulsory for all EV and hybrid vehicle to give a sound warning to pedestrians when travelling below 12mph. Thus, it will further increase the safety of travelling via electric vehicles.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in various countries since, lockdown has caused travel bans and business shutdowns, affecting the global supply chain of AVAS market. The lockdown and government restrictions imposed has impacted the electric vehicle production. Also, unavailability of labour due to social distancing norms and other restriction has affected the production of hardware required for AVAS. COVID-19 had a positive impact on the electric vehicles market since the sales of electric vehicles has increased than the previous year. After the pandemic, the demand for AVAS will increase again since the market of EV also growing.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

In addition, to reduce crude oil consumption, automotive emissions, and air pollution, governments authorities across the world have adopted and implemented favourable policies which promote the use of electric vehicles. For instance, in February 2020, the British transport secretary announced the launch of first fully electric bus town with a grant of $69 million from the government for electric buses. Also, the rising demand for e-commerce activities around the world and pollution concern are forcing the e-commerce companies to opt for electric vehicles for goods transportation.

Moreover, the stringent regulations imposed by governments to reduce the negative environmental impact has forcing the automotive manufacturers to develop and promote electric vehicles which is further expected to boost the demand for AVAS. For instance, the federal government of Canada has announced that 10% of the new passenger cars sold in 2025 should be zero-emission in 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Thus, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒:

▶This study presents the analytical depiction of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

▶The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market.

▶The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

▶The report provides detailed acoustic vehicle alerting system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

The key players profiled in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market analysis are Brigade Electronics Group PLC, Dailmer AG, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Kendrion, Siemens, Novosim, SoundRacer AB, Texas Instruments Incorporated

