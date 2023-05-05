Automotive Smart Key Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Tokai Rika, Continental AG, Denso Corp
Automotive Smart Key Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Automotive Smart Key Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Automotive Smart Key Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Smart Key market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tokai Rika Co. Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (United States), Denso Corp (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Alpha Corp (India), Smartkey (United States), TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD. (Japan), Thales Group (France), Car Keys Express (United States), SsangYong Motor (South Korea), Key Solution Locksmith (Australia), Toyota (United States), Tesla (United States), Volkswagen Group (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Smart Key market to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Automotive Smart Key Comprehensive Study by Application (Single Function Based Automotive Smart Keys, Multi-Function Based Automotive Smart Keys), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology (Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry), Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry), Infra-red Sensor Technology, Other Technologies). The Automotive Smart Key market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.1 Billion at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.5 Billion.
Definition:
An automotive smart key is an electronic access and authorization system that uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to enable drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without physically inserting a key.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Automotive Smart Key Market: Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry), Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry), Infra-red Sensor Technology, Other Technologies
Key Applications/end-users of Automotive Smart Key Market: Single Function Based Automotive Smart Keys, Multi-Function Based Automotive Smart Keys
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for convenience and advanced features in vehicles
Market Drivers:
Growing sales of luxury and premium vehicles
Market Opportunities:
Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles
