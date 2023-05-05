Pynk Vybes presents Pynk Euphoria. The ultimate luxury is relaxation.

Luxury Women's Wellness Brand celebrates "Women in Cannabis" with their second annual All Pink Party! and opening of their 2nd location in Addison, Texas.

DALLAS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pynk Vybes is proud to announce their newest location opening at 4021 Belt Line Road in Addison. The Texas-based company is driven to help all women indulge in routine self-care and relaxation with Hemp based products.

All of the products we offer online and in store are created with the intent of offering a luxury product to women of all ages. Pynk Vybes derives their cannabis options from locally sourced farmers, and our partnerships allow us to bring the highest quality product to you while also being safe and responsibly sourced.

Pynk Vybes, a female owned and operated business, offers a space where women can learn about CANNABIS and its diverse benefits. Store Owner, April Watson, wants to encourage the community to harness the potency and power that can be found in nature.

"Too much about the conversation about smoking or even usages of marijuana are rooted in stigma and stereotypes," Watson said. "There are a lot of people who are curious about some of the benefits and usages but still intimidated to ask the questions or may not even know where to go. cannabis is a wonderful product to utilize for self-care. We create the space for a deeper understanding of Cannabis allowing women to fully explore some of the different benefits while having an enjoyable experience."

Pynk Vybes offers women a space for women to get into their self-love zone. Focused on helping women create their own customized relaxation experience, our stores offer a wide range of products from beauty products, edibles, infused oils, and tinctures all hand picked with your needs in mind.

To learn more about Pynk Vybes, visit their storefront which opens on May 6th at 4021 Belt Line Road. Suite 211.

Pynk Vybes celebrated its growth during the "Pynk Euphoria" on Saturday, April 29th at The Vine - 2819 Commerce Street Suite 110 in Dallas, TX. This exclusive event was hosted by J Kruz & Kita Rose from K104's DeDe in the Morning Show and Space Boi Fresh from 97.9 The Beat. This All Pynk Party was held in conjunction with the anniversary of Pynk Vybes, which opened its flagship location at The Shops at Willow Bend (Plano, TX) in 2022.

April Watson is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Pynk Vybes and The Weed Spot, with several successful franchise locations throughout Texas and the United States.

About Pynk Vybes

At Pynk Vybes, we've made it our mission to harness the true power and potency of hemp-based ingredients in everything we create. We have worked with local farms to develop responsibly sourced, safe and effective products that are sure to bring out the best in you. Sit back, relax, and enjoy all that we have to offer.

