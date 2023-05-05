Oracle City Aims to Spark the Flames of Innovation in Underserved Virginia Communities Through STEM Engagement

Oracle City believes that everyone should have access and opportunity to achieve their dreams and that one's reality should not define life's trajectory. The organization is committed to empowering youth learners and addressing the lack of access, equity, and inclusion in underserved communities.

RICHMOND, Va., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oracle City, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is excited to announce the launch of its STEM engagement program for underserved youth in Virginia. The program aims to unlock barriers to educational advancement, career success, and economic mobility by providing on-the-ground and online STEM engagement to middle and high school youth living in underserved communities.

Partnering with STEM X, a proprietary data analytic platform, Oracle City's program will provide critical information to advance effective strategies for ground implementation where it's needed the most. Virginia Housing and LISC Hampton Roads will also play an active role in supporting the effort.

Through its STEM engagement program, Oracle City aims to promote equity and inclusion in Virginia communities. The organization has hand-selected experts to mentor youth in every field imaginable, helping them grow their skill sets, effectively face present societal challenges and needs, and identify the career of their dreams.

Faith Linton, the founder of Oracle City, is excited to be on this mission-focused journey and is committed to activating impactful change for those in the greatest need. By providing STEM engagement and innovation, Oracle City hopes to spark the flames of innovation in underserved Virginia communities.

"We believe that our success is a collective effort, and we are ready to join like minds and organizations to make a difference in the lives of underserved youth in Virginia," said Linton.

The launch of Oracle City's STEM engagement program for underserved youth in Virginia marks an exciting milestone for the organization and underscores its commitment to promoting equity, inclusion, and opportunity in the communities it serves.

