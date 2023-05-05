ReadyWise Emergency Food Supplies Announces Official Launch in Germany

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of emergency food supplies in the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website in Germany and its availability on Amazon in Germany. The launch will offer customers in Germany easy access to ReadyWise's range of non-perishable emergency food supplies. You never know what the future holds: Natural Disasters, Supply Chain Constraints, Social and Political Unrest, Cyber-Attacks, Pandemics with Lock Downs, Wars, and more. The two most important things you need are food and water, which makes it essential to have Emergency Food Supplies to ensure you and your family are prepared. Don't wait until it is too late to invest in your security.

With European headquarters in the UK and expanding operations throughout Europe, ReadyWise provides customers with high-quality, long-lasting food supplies that are essential in times of emergency. The launch of the new website in Germany will allow underserved customers in the DACH region (Deutschland, Austria, and Switzerland) access to ReadyWise's unique selection of emergency food kits that allow them to get their families and themselves prepared for unexpected situations.

ReadyWise emergency food supplies are perfect for individuals, families, and businesses who want a stockpile of non-perishable foods that can last for a long time with up to 25-year shelf life. Emergency food offers people peace of mind that they are prepared for unexpected situations and ensure they have food on the table during tough times. They provide a range of food products, including freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, breakfasts, and entrees that are easy to prepare and store.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website in Germany and expand our presence in Europe," said Mr Kim Berknov, Vice President of EMEA. "We believe that our emergency food supplies can help people prepare for any situation, and we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, nutritious food that can be stored for an extended period."

ReadyWise's emergency food supplies are also available on www.amazon.de, making it easier for customers to purchase their products online. Don't wait for disaster to strike. Be prepared with ReadyWise's emergency food supplies. Visit the new website today at www.readywise.co.uk/de to learn more.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and the UK, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise products, visit www.readywise.co.uk/de

