InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 5

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 04 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,773 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.1000 Highest price paid per share: £ 55.7800 Average price paid per share: £ 55.3850

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,852,482 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,773 GB

Date of purchases: 04 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,773 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.7800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.1000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.3850

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 04/05/2023 08:14:42 BST 37 55.2200 XLON 760794006424411 04/05/2023 08:14:42 BST 41 55.2200 XLON 760794006424410 04/05/2023 08:30:07 BST 66 55.2000 XLON 760794006426256 04/05/2023 09:13:06 BST 77 55.5200 XLON 760794006429870 04/05/2023 09:21:03 BST 84 55.7800 XLON 760794006430466 04/05/2023 09:37:04 BST 71 55.6400 XLON 760794006431481 04/05/2023 09:58:06 BST 75 55.5600 XLON 760794006432698 04/05/2023 10:16:03 BST 76 55.5800 XLON 760794006433567 04/05/2023 10:36:56 BST 87 55.3600 XLON 760794006434614 04/05/2023 11:37:20 BST 132 55.4000 XLON 760794006438362 04/05/2023 12:06:59 BST 30 55.5600 XLON 760794006440003 04/05/2023 12:06:59 BST 42 55.5600 XLON 760794006440002 04/05/2023 12:50:08 BST 123 55.6600 XLON 760794006442215 04/05/2023 13:08:33 BST 113 55.5600 XLON 760794006443271 04/05/2023 13:38:03 BST 84 55.6800 XLON 760794006445426 04/05/2023 13:52:53 BST 84 55.5200 XLON 760794006446324 04/05/2023 14:24:43 BST 97 55.4600 XLON 760794006448580 04/05/2023 14:30:15 BST 39 55.4200 XLON 760794006449372 04/05/2023 14:30:15 BST 41 55.4200 XLON 760794006449370 04/05/2023 14:40:39 BST 112 55.3400 XLON 760794006451277 04/05/2023 14:47:13 BST 36 55.2200 XLON 760794006452231 04/05/2023 14:50:20 BST 2 55.2800 XLON 760794006452908 04/05/2023 14:50:20 BST 30 55.2800 XLON 760794006452907 04/05/2023 14:50:20 BST 43 55.2800 XLON 760794006452906 04/05/2023 14:56:18 BST 96 55.3000 XLON 760794006453929 04/05/2023 15:06:26 BST 86 55.3000 XLON 760794006455378 04/05/2023 15:11:02 BST 10 55.3400 XLON 760794006455928 04/05/2023 15:12:08 BST 93 55.3400 XLON 760794006456048 04/05/2023 15:18:50 BST 87 55.2600 XLON 760794006457683 04/05/2023 15:26:43 BST 91 55.1800 XLON 760794006458768 04/05/2023 15:35:47 BST 87 55.1800 XLON 760794006460230 04/05/2023 15:43:46 BST 10 55.1000 XLON 760794006461357 04/05/2023 15:43:46 BST 20 55.1000 XLON 760794006461358 04/05/2023 15:47:24 BST 85 55.1800 XLON 760794006462154 04/05/2023 15:54:42 BST 83 55.1800 XLON 760794006462987 04/05/2023 16:02:31 BST 40 55.1800 XLON 760794006464051 04/05/2023 16:04:32 BST 12 55.1600 XLON 760794006464313 04/05/2023 16:04:32 BST 70 55.1600 XLON 760794006464314 04/05/2023 16:10:25 BST 93 55.2800 XLON 760794006465199 04/05/2023 16:23:54 BST 96 55.2800 XLON 760794006467447 04/05/2023 16:26:38 BST 21 55.3600 XLON 760794006468025 04/05/2023 16:28:04 BST 71 55.3800 XLON 760794006468422

