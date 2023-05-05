InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 5
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|04 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,773
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.1000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.7800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.3850
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,852,482 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,773 GB
Date of purchases: 04 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,773
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.7800
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.1000
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 55.3850
