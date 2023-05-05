Submit Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 5

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 04 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,773
Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.1000
Highest price paid per share: £ 55.7800
Average price paid per share: £ 55.3850

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,852,482 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,773 GB

Date of purchases: 04 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,773

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.7800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.1000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.3850

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

04/05/2023

08:14:42

BST

37

55.2200

XLON

760794006424411

04/05/2023

08:14:42

BST

41

55.2200

XLON

760794006424410

04/05/2023

08:30:07

BST

66

55.2000

XLON

760794006426256

04/05/2023

09:13:06

BST

77

55.5200

XLON

760794006429870

04/05/2023

09:21:03

BST

84

55.7800

XLON

760794006430466

04/05/2023

09:37:04

BST

71

55.6400

XLON

760794006431481

04/05/2023

09:58:06

BST

75

55.5600

XLON

760794006432698

04/05/2023

10:16:03

BST

76

55.5800

XLON

760794006433567

04/05/2023

10:36:56

BST

87

55.3600

XLON

760794006434614

04/05/2023

11:37:20

BST

132

55.4000

XLON

760794006438362

04/05/2023

12:06:59

BST

30

55.5600

XLON

760794006440003

04/05/2023

12:06:59

BST

42

55.5600

XLON

760794006440002

04/05/2023

12:50:08

BST

123

55.6600

XLON

760794006442215

04/05/2023

13:08:33

BST

113

55.5600

XLON

760794006443271

04/05/2023

13:38:03

BST

84

55.6800

XLON

760794006445426

04/05/2023

13:52:53

BST

84

55.5200

XLON

760794006446324

04/05/2023

14:24:43

BST

97

55.4600

XLON

760794006448580

04/05/2023

14:30:15

BST

39

55.4200

XLON

760794006449372

04/05/2023

14:30:15

BST

41

55.4200

XLON

760794006449370

04/05/2023

14:40:39

BST

112

55.3400

XLON

760794006451277

04/05/2023

14:47:13

BST

36

55.2200

XLON

760794006452231

04/05/2023

14:50:20

BST

2

55.2800

XLON

760794006452908

04/05/2023

14:50:20

BST

30

55.2800

XLON

760794006452907

04/05/2023

14:50:20

BST

43

55.2800

XLON

760794006452906

04/05/2023

14:56:18

BST

96

55.3000

XLON

760794006453929

04/05/2023

15:06:26

BST

86

55.3000

XLON

760794006455378

04/05/2023

15:11:02

BST

10

55.3400

XLON

760794006455928

04/05/2023

15:12:08

BST

93

55.3400

XLON

760794006456048

04/05/2023

15:18:50

BST

87

55.2600

XLON

760794006457683

04/05/2023

15:26:43

BST

91

55.1800

XLON

760794006458768

04/05/2023

15:35:47

BST

87

55.1800

XLON

760794006460230

04/05/2023

15:43:46

BST

10

55.1000

XLON

760794006461357

04/05/2023

15:43:46

BST

20

55.1000

XLON

760794006461358

04/05/2023

15:47:24

BST

85

55.1800

XLON

760794006462154

04/05/2023

15:54:42

BST

83

55.1800

XLON

760794006462987

04/05/2023

16:02:31

BST

40

55.1800

XLON

760794006464051

04/05/2023

16:04:32

BST

12

55.1600

XLON

760794006464313

04/05/2023

16:04:32

BST

70

55.1600

XLON

760794006464314

04/05/2023

16:10:25

BST

93

55.2800

XLON

760794006465199

04/05/2023

16:23:54

BST

96

55.2800

XLON

760794006467447

04/05/2023

16:26:38

BST

21

55.3600

XLON

760794006468025

04/05/2023

16:28:04

BST

71

55.3800

XLON

760794006468422

