Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Second convocation to the extraordinary general meeting

As the required attendance quorum was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 26 April 2023, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV are consequently re-invited to a second extraordinary general meeting which shall validly deliberate and decide on the same agenda.

This extraordinary general meeting will take place as at Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 10.30 am at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem.

