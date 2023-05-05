Decisions from Annual General Meeting in JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) 2023

Växjö, Sweden, 5 May 2023 * * * The Annual General Meeting of JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) was held on Thursday May 4 2023 in Växjö, Sweden.

The following main decisions were made

The presented income statement and balance sheet for the Parent Company and the Group are approved.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, a dividend of SEK 0.20 per share for the shareholders for the financial year 2022 was decided. The record date for the dividend is 8 May 2023.

The Board members and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the year 2022.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, it was decided that the Board shall consist of five members without deputies.

Re-elected as board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting was: Ola Blomberg, Jan Sjöwall, Jessica Svenmar, Per Ädelrot and Karl Hill. The AGM resolved to re-elect Ola Blomberg as the new Chairman of the Board. The company shall have an auditor without deputies. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor. Jan Olofsson has declined re-election as board member.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, it was decided that the board fee shall be SEK 550,000, of which the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 190,000 and the other members shall receive SEK 90,000 each.

Fees to the company's auditor shall be paid according to an approved invoice.

The company shall have a nomination committee consisting of three members, whereby one member shall be appointed by each of the three largest shareholders in the company. The chairman of the nomination committee shall, unless the members agree otherwise, be the member appointed by the largest shareholder.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, it was decided that the company will acquire all shares in the real estate company Fjällräven Fastighets AB, which owns the property Fjällrenen 6 in Växjö.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, it was decided to authorize the Board to, on one or more occasions, decide on a new issue of a maximum of 4,306,800 shares during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, which corresponds to 15 percent of the number of shares in the company. The Board of Directors shall then have the right to decide on deviations from the shareholders' preferential rights as well as privisions on non-cash contributions, set-off or other conditions.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

